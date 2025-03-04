Moedas / BDSX
BDSX: Biodesix Inc
6.78 USD 0.57 (9.18%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BDSX para hoje mudou para 9.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.02 e o mais alto foi 6.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Biodesix Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BDSX Notícias
Faixa diária
6.02 6.78
Faixa anual
0.17 7.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.21
- Open
- 6.04
- Bid
- 6.78
- Ask
- 7.08
- Low
- 6.02
- High
- 6.78
- Volume
- 103
- Mudança diária
- 9.18%
- Mudança mensal
- 1514.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 976.19%
- Mudança anual
- 283.05%
