BDSX: Biodesix Inc
6.73 USD 0.52 (8.37%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BDSXの今日の為替レートは、8.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.02の安値と6.96の高値で取引されました。
Biodesix Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
6.02 6.96
1年のレンジ
0.17 7.85
- 以前の終値
- 6.21
- 始値
- 6.04
- 買値
- 6.73
- 買値
- 7.03
- 安値
- 6.02
- 高値
- 6.96
- 出来高
- 217
- 1日の変化
- 8.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1502.38%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 968.25%
- 1年の変化
- 280.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K