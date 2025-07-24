Moedas / BALL
BALL: Ball Corporation
48.93 USD 0.09 (0.18%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BALL para hoje mudou para -0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 48.62 e o mais alto foi 49.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ball Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BALL Notícias
- BALL Boosts Portfolio With Sale of 41% Interest in Saudi Arabia JV
- Ball Corporation prices $750 million in senior notes
- Ball Corporation announces $750 million senior notes offering
- Ball Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Ball (BALL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Aluminum can maker Ball Corp lifts annual profit forecast buoyed by strong global demand
- Ball (BALL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Ball earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Ball declares quarterly dividend, appoints new CIO
- Ball (BALL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Faixa diária
48.62 49.10
Faixa anual
43.51 68.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 49.02
- Open
- 48.98
- Bid
- 48.93
- Ask
- 49.23
- Low
- 48.62
- High
- 49.10
- Volume
- 74
- Mudança diária
- -0.18%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.34%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.08%
- Mudança anual
- -27.92%
