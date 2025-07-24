货币 / BALL
BALL: Ball Corporation
49.91 USD 0.19 (0.38%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BALL汇率已更改0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点49.73和高点50.37进行交易。
关注Ball Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BALL新闻
- BALL Boosts Portfolio With Sale of 41% Interest in Saudi Arabia JV
- Amer Sports stock hits all-time high at 40.21 USD
- Amer Sports stock price target raised to $44 from $43 at TD Cowen
- Amer Sports stock price target raised to $52 from $50 at UBS
- Amer Sports stock falls despite strong Q2 results and raised guidance
- Amer Sports beats Q2 estimates, raises guidance despite tariff concerns
- Amer Sports stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS ahead of earnings
- Funko Q2 2025 slides reveal top properties, new stores as stock struggles
- Ball Corporation prices $750 million in senior notes
- Ball Corporation announces $750 million senior notes offering
- Ball Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Ball (BALL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Aluminum can maker Ball Corp lifts annual profit forecast buoyed by strong global demand
- Ball (BALL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Ball earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Ball Corporation beats Q2 expectations as aluminum packaging shipments rise
- Meatpacker Tyson Foods raises annual revenue forecast on resilient chicken demand
- Ball Corp Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- F5 Networks Q3FY25 slides: Revenue jumps 12%, raises full-year guidance
- Ball declares quarterly dividend, appoints new CIO
- O-I Glass Tops Earnings Estimates in Q2, Raises '25 EPS Outlook
- Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Ball (BALL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Packaging Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Rise Y/Y
日范围
49.73 50.37
年范围
43.51 68.13
- 前一天收盘价
- 49.72
- 开盘价
- 49.92
- 卖价
- 49.91
- 买价
- 50.21
- 最低价
- 49.73
- 最高价
- 50.37
- 交易量
- 419
- 日变化
- 0.38%
- 月变化
- -3.44%
- 6个月变化
- -4.20%
- 年变化
- -26.47%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值