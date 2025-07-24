Währungen / BALL
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BALL: Ball Corporation
49.19 USD 0.17 (0.35%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BALL hat sich für heute um 0.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 48.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 49.38 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Ball Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BALL News
- BALL Boosts Portfolio With Sale of 41% Interest in Saudi Arabia JV
- Amer Sports stock hits all-time high at 40.21 USD
- Amer Sports stock price target raised to $44 from $43 at TD Cowen
- Amer Sports stock price target raised to $52 from $50 at UBS
- Amer Sports stock falls despite strong Q2 results and raised guidance
- Amer Sports beats Q2 estimates, raises guidance despite tariff concerns
- Amer Sports stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS ahead of earnings
- Funko Q2 2025 slides reveal top properties, new stores as stock struggles
- Ball Corporation prices $750 million in senior notes
- Ball Corporation announces $750 million senior notes offering
- Ball Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Ball (BALL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Aluminum can maker Ball Corp lifts annual profit forecast buoyed by strong global demand
- Ball (BALL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Ball earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Ball Corporation beats Q2 expectations as aluminum packaging shipments rise
- Meatpacker Tyson Foods raises annual revenue forecast on resilient chicken demand
- Ball Corp Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- F5 Networks Q3FY25 slides: Revenue jumps 12%, raises full-year guidance
- Ball declares quarterly dividend, appoints new CIO
- O-I Glass Tops Earnings Estimates in Q2, Raises '25 EPS Outlook
- Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Ball (BALL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Packaging Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Rise Y/Y
Tagesspanne
48.62 49.38
Jahresspanne
43.51 68.13
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 49.02
- Eröffnung
- 48.98
- Bid
- 49.19
- Ask
- 49.49
- Tief
- 48.62
- Hoch
- 49.38
- Volumen
- 2.795 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.35%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.84%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -5.59%
- Jahresänderung
- -27.53%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K