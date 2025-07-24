KurseKategorien
Währungen / BALL
Zurück zum Aktien

BALL: Ball Corporation

49.19 USD 0.17 (0.35%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BALL hat sich für heute um 0.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 48.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 49.38 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Ball Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BALL News

Tagesspanne
48.62 49.38
Jahresspanne
43.51 68.13
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
49.02
Eröffnung
48.98
Bid
49.19
Ask
49.49
Tief
48.62
Hoch
49.38
Volumen
2.795 K
Tagesänderung
0.35%
Monatsänderung
-4.84%
6-Monatsänderung
-5.59%
Jahresänderung
-27.53%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K