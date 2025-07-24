通貨 / BALL
BALL: Ball Corporation
49.19 USD 0.17 (0.35%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BALLの今日の為替レートは、0.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.62の安値と49.38の高値で取引されました。
Ball Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
48.62 49.38
1年のレンジ
43.51 68.13
- 以前の終値
- 49.02
- 始値
- 48.98
- 買値
- 49.19
- 買値
- 49.49
- 安値
- 48.62
- 高値
- 49.38
- 出来高
- 2.795 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.59%
- 1年の変化
- -27.53%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B