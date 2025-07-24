Divisas / BALL
BALL: Ball Corporation
49.02 USD 0.70 (1.41%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BALL de hoy ha cambiado un -1.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 48.96, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 50.65.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ball Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
BALL News
Rango diario
48.96 50.65
Rango anual
43.51 68.13
- Cierres anteriores
- 49.72
- Open
- 49.92
- Bid
- 49.02
- Ask
- 49.32
- Low
- 48.96
- High
- 50.65
- Volumen
- 5.060 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.41%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.17%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -5.91%
- Cambio anual
- -27.78%
