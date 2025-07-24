Valute / BALL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BALL: Ball Corporation
48.74 USD 0.45 (0.91%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BALL ha avuto una variazione del -0.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.67 e ad un massimo di 49.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Ball Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BALL News
- BALL Boosts Portfolio With Sale of 41% Interest in Saudi Arabia JV
- Amer Sports stock hits all-time high at 40.21 USD
- Amer Sports stock price target raised to $44 from $43 at TD Cowen
- Amer Sports stock price target raised to $52 from $50 at UBS
- Amer Sports stock falls despite strong Q2 results and raised guidance
- Amer Sports beats Q2 estimates, raises guidance despite tariff concerns
- Amer Sports stock rating reiterated at Buy by UBS ahead of earnings
- Funko Q2 2025 slides reveal top properties, new stores as stock struggles
- Ball Corporation prices $750 million in senior notes
- Ball Corporation announces $750 million senior notes offering
- Ball Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- Ball (BALL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Aluminum can maker Ball Corp lifts annual profit forecast buoyed by strong global demand
- Ball (BALL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Ball earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Ball Corporation beats Q2 expectations as aluminum packaging shipments rise
- Meatpacker Tyson Foods raises annual revenue forecast on resilient chicken demand
- Ball Corp Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
- F5 Networks Q3FY25 slides: Revenue jumps 12%, raises full-year guidance
- Ball declares quarterly dividend, appoints new CIO
- O-I Glass Tops Earnings Estimates in Q2, Raises '25 EPS Outlook
- Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Ball (BALL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Packaging Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Rise Y/Y
Intervallo Giornaliero
48.67 49.18
Intervallo Annuale
43.51 68.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 49.19
- Apertura
- 49.15
- Bid
- 48.74
- Ask
- 49.04
- Minimo
- 48.67
- Massimo
- 49.18
- Volume
- 2.617 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.20%
20 settembre, sabato