BALL: Ball Corporation

48.74 USD 0.45 (0.91%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BALL ha avuto una variazione del -0.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.67 e ad un massimo di 49.18.

Segui le dinamiche di Ball Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
48.67 49.18
Intervallo Annuale
43.51 68.13
Chiusura Precedente
49.19
Apertura
49.15
Bid
48.74
Ask
49.04
Minimo
48.67
Massimo
49.18
Volume
2.617 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.91%
Variazione Mensile
-5.71%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.45%
Variazione Annuale
-28.20%
