Devises / BALL
BALL: Ball Corporation

48.74 USD 0.45 (0.91%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BALL a changé de -0.91% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 48.67 et à un maximum de 49.18.

Suivez la dynamique Ball Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
48.67 49.18
Range Annuel
43.51 68.13
Clôture Précédente
49.19
Ouverture
49.15
Bid
48.74
Ask
49.04
Plus Bas
48.67
Plus Haut
49.18
Volume
2.617 K
Changement quotidien
-0.91%
Changement Mensuel
-5.71%
Changement à 6 Mois
-6.45%
Changement Annuel
-28.20%
