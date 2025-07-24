Devises / BALL
BALL: Ball Corporation
48.74 USD 0.45 (0.91%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BALL a changé de -0.91% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 48.67 et à un maximum de 49.18.
Suivez la dynamique Ball Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
48.67 49.18
Range Annuel
43.51 68.13
- Clôture Précédente
- 49.19
- Ouverture
- 49.15
- Bid
- 48.74
- Ask
- 49.04
- Plus Bas
- 48.67
- Plus Haut
- 49.18
- Volume
- 2.617 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.91%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.71%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -6.45%
- Changement Annuel
- -28.20%
20 septembre, samedi