Moedas / AXON
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AXON: Axon Enterprise Inc
751.81 USD 1.14 (0.15%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AXON para hoje mudou para 0.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 748.73 e o mais alto foi 762.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Axon Enterprise Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AXON Notícias
- Axon Enterprise in Talks for $800–$900 Million Buyout of AI 911 Startup Prepared - TipRanks.com
- Axon em negociações para comprar startup de software de resposta a emergências
- Axon in talks to buy emergency response software startup- The Information
- Axon Enterprise (AXON) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- Unlock Momentum with the Rare, Powerful High-Tight Flag Pattern
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology 2025 Transcript
- Axon at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Join In; Palantir Rallies (Live Coverage)
- Up 50% in 2025, Is This ‘Strong Buy’ Growth Stock Worth Snapping Up Now?
- Nvidia Goes AWOL As Funds Feast On Broadcom, Google, Palantir — And Much More
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Why Is Axon (AXON) Down 14.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Axon Enterprise appoints Todd Morgenfeld to board of directors
- GE Aerospace Leads Squadron Of 9 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See Other New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- If You Invested $1000 in Axon Enterprise a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- No. 1 Ranked Medical Device Maker Insulet Leads 11 Stocks Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See New Names On IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists
- Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Axon, Perimeter Solutions, Futu Rise Onto Best Stock Lists: Check Out New Names Arriving On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Why Axon Enterprise (AXON) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Netflix Rises Onto IBD Best Stock Lists, Along With 8 Other Growth Stocks. Who Else Is On The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Premium Watchlists?
Faixa diária
748.73 762.17
Faixa anual
395.37 830.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 750.67
- Open
- 750.67
- Bid
- 751.81
- Ask
- 752.11
- Low
- 748.73
- High
- 762.17
- Volume
- 901
- Mudança diária
- 0.15%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 44.14%
- Mudança anual
- 88.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh