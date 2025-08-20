Devises / AXON
AXON: Axon Enterprise Inc
774.53 USD 8.06 (1.05%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AXON a changé de 1.05% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 760.01 et à un maximum de 779.08.
Suivez la dynamique Axon Enterprise Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
760.01 779.08
Range Annuel
395.37 830.21
- Clôture Précédente
- 766.47
- Ouverture
- 771.77
- Bid
- 774.53
- Ask
- 774.83
- Plus Bas
- 760.01
- Plus Haut
- 779.08
- Volume
- 1.197 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.05%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.55%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 48.49%
- Changement Annuel
- 93.88%
20 septembre, samedi