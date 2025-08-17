货币 / AXON
AXON: Axon Enterprise Inc
750.67 USD 10.12 (1.33%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AXON汇率已更改-1.33%。当日，交易品种以低点750.65和高点766.63进行交易。
关注Axon Enterprise Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AXON新闻
日范围
750.65 766.63
年范围
395.37 830.21
- 前一天收盘价
- 760.79
- 开盘价
- 760.79
- 卖价
- 750.67
- 买价
- 750.97
- 最低价
- 750.65
- 最高价
- 766.63
- 交易量
- 821
- 日变化
- -1.33%
- 月变化
- 2.30%
- 6个月变化
- 43.92%
- 年变化
- 87.91%
