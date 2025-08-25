KurseKategorien
AXON: Axon Enterprise Inc

766.47 USD 14.66 (1.95%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AXON hat sich für heute um 1.95% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 753.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 771.99 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Axon Enterprise Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
753.00 771.99
Jahresspanne
395.37 830.21
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
751.81
Eröffnung
756.35
Bid
766.47
Ask
766.77
Tief
753.00
Hoch
771.99
Volumen
702
Tagesänderung
1.95%
Monatsänderung
4.45%
6-Monatsänderung
46.95%
Jahresänderung
91.87%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K