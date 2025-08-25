Währungen / AXON
AXON: Axon Enterprise Inc
766.47 USD 14.66 (1.95%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AXON hat sich für heute um 1.95% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 753.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 771.99 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Axon Enterprise Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
753.00 771.99
Jahresspanne
395.37 830.21
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 751.81
- Eröffnung
- 756.35
- Bid
- 766.47
- Ask
- 766.77
- Tief
- 753.00
- Hoch
- 771.99
- Volumen
- 702
- Tagesänderung
- 1.95%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.45%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 46.95%
- Jahresänderung
- 91.87%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K