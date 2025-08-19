通貨 / AXON
AXON: Axon Enterprise Inc
766.47 USD 14.66 (1.95%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AXONの今日の為替レートは、1.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり753.00の安値と771.99の高値で取引されました。
Axon Enterprise Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AXON News
- Axon's Connected Devices Unit Gains Momentum: Can It Sustain?
- Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Axon Enterprise in Talks for $800–$900 Million Buyout of AI 911 Startup Prepared - TipRanks.com
- アクソン、緊急対応ソフトウェアのスタートアップ買収を協議中―The Information
- Axon in talks to buy emergency response software startup- The Information
- Axon Enterprise (AXON) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- Unlock Momentum with the Rare, Powerful High-Tight Flag Pattern
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology 2025 Transcript
- Axon at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Join In; Palantir Rallies (Live Coverage)
- Up 50% in 2025, Is This ‘Strong Buy’ Growth Stock Worth Snapping Up Now?
- Nvidia Goes AWOL As Funds Feast On Broadcom, Google, Palantir — And Much More
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Why Is Axon (AXON) Down 14.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Axon Enterprise appoints Todd Morgenfeld to board of directors
- GE Aerospace Leads Squadron Of 9 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See Other New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- If You Invested $1000 in Axon Enterprise a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- No. 1 Ranked Medical Device Maker Insulet Leads 11 Stocks Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See New Names On IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists
- Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Axon, Perimeter Solutions, Futu Rise Onto Best Stock Lists: Check Out New Names Arriving On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
1日のレンジ
753.00 771.99
1年のレンジ
395.37 830.21
- 以前の終値
- 751.81
- 始値
- 756.35
- 買値
- 766.47
- 買値
- 766.77
- 安値
- 753.00
- 高値
- 771.99
- 出来高
- 702
- 1日の変化
- 1.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 46.95%
- 1年の変化
- 91.87%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B