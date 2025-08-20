FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / AXON
AXON: Axon Enterprise Inc

774.53 USD 8.06 (1.05%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AXON fiyatı bugün 1.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 760.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 779.08 aralığında işlem gördü.

Axon Enterprise Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

AXON haberleri

Günlük aralık
760.01 779.08
Yıllık aralık
395.37 830.21
Önceki kapanış
766.47
Açılış
771.77
Satış
774.53
Alış
774.83
Düşük
760.01
Yüksek
779.08
Hacim
1.197 K
Günlük değişim
1.05%
Aylık değişim
5.55%
6 aylık değişim
48.49%
Yıllık değişim
93.88%
21 Eylül, Pazar