AXON: Axon Enterprise Inc
751.81 USD 1.14 (0.15%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AXON de hoy ha cambiado un 0.15%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 748.73, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 762.17.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Axon Enterprise Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
AXON News
Rango diario
748.73 762.17
Rango anual
395.37 830.21
- Cierres anteriores
- 750.67
- Open
- 750.67
- Bid
- 751.81
- Ask
- 752.11
- Low
- 748.73
- High
- 762.17
- Volumen
- 901
- Cambio diario
- 0.15%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.45%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 44.14%
- Cambio anual
- 88.20%
