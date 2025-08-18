CotizacionesSecciones
AXON
AXON: Axon Enterprise Inc

751.81 USD 1.14 (0.15%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AXON de hoy ha cambiado un 0.15%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 748.73, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 762.17.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Axon Enterprise Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
748.73 762.17
Rango anual
395.37 830.21
Cierres anteriores
750.67
Open
750.67
Bid
751.81
Ask
752.11
Low
748.73
High
762.17
Volumen
901
Cambio diario
0.15%
Cambio mensual
2.45%
Cambio a 6 meses
44.14%
Cambio anual
88.20%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B