AXON: Axon Enterprise Inc

774.53 USD 8.06 (1.05%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AXON ha avuto una variazione del 1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 760.01 e ad un massimo di 779.08.

Segui le dinamiche di Axon Enterprise Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
760.01 779.08
Intervallo Annuale
395.37 830.21
Chiusura Precedente
766.47
Apertura
771.77
Bid
774.53
Ask
774.83
Minimo
760.01
Massimo
779.08
Volume
1.197 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.05%
Variazione Mensile
5.55%
Variazione Semestrale
48.49%
Variazione Annuale
93.88%
20 settembre, sabato