Valute / AXON
AXON: Axon Enterprise Inc
774.53 USD 8.06 (1.05%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AXON ha avuto una variazione del 1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 760.01 e ad un massimo di 779.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Axon Enterprise Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
760.01 779.08
Intervallo Annuale
395.37 830.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 766.47
- Apertura
- 771.77
- Bid
- 774.53
- Ask
- 774.83
- Minimo
- 760.01
- Massimo
- 779.08
- Volume
- 1.197 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 48.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 93.88%
20 settembre, sabato