ALIT: Alight Inc Class A
3.46 USD 0.08 (2.37%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALIT para hoje mudou para 2.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.41 e o mais alto foi 3.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Alight Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ALIT Notícias
- Ação da Alight atinge mínima de 52 semanas a US$ 3,41
- Alight stock hits 52-week low at 3.41 USD
- Alight adiciona Sword Health à rede de parceiros para cuidados de saúde MSK e mental
- Alight adds Sword Health to partner network for MSK, mental health care
- Alight stock hits 52-week low at $3.61
- Here's Why Alight (ALIT) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 24.4% in 4 Weeks
- Alight Solutions stock hits 52-week low at 3.79 USD
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Alight stock, citing strong Q2 results
- Needham lowers Alight Solutions stock price target to $6 on growth concerns
- Alight Q2 2025 slides: Revenue dips while margins expand amid goodwill charge
- Alight, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ALIT)
- Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Alight stock hits 52-week low at $4.48
- Alight shares up as revenue tops estimates despite profit miss
- Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alight earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
Faixa diária
3.41 3.50
Faixa anual
3.37 8.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.38
- Open
- 3.43
- Bid
- 3.46
- Ask
- 3.76
- Low
- 3.41
- High
- 3.50
- Volume
- 1.661 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.37%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -41.46%
- Mudança anual
- -53.24%
