Valute / ALIT
ALIT: Alight Inc Class A

3.34 USD 0.09 (2.62%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALIT ha avuto una variazione del -2.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.33 e ad un massimo di 3.45.

Segui le dinamiche di Alight Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

ALIT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.33 3.45
Intervallo Annuale
3.33 8.93
Chiusura Precedente
3.43
Apertura
3.44
Bid
3.34
Ask
3.64
Minimo
3.33
Massimo
3.45
Volume
5.803 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.62%
Variazione Mensile
-11.17%
Variazione Semestrale
-43.49%
Variazione Annuale
-54.86%
20 settembre, sabato