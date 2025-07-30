Valute / ALIT
ALIT: Alight Inc Class A
3.34 USD 0.09 (2.62%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALIT ha avuto una variazione del -2.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.33 e ad un massimo di 3.45.
Segui le dinamiche di Alight Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.33 3.45
Intervallo Annuale
3.33 8.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.43
- Apertura
- 3.44
- Bid
- 3.34
- Ask
- 3.64
- Minimo
- 3.33
- Massimo
- 3.45
- Volume
- 5.803 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -43.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- -54.86%
