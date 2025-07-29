货币 / ALIT
ALIT: Alight Inc Class A
3.57 USD 0.14 (4.08%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ALIT汇率已更改4.08%。当日，交易品种以低点3.45和高点3.59进行交易。
关注Alight Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ALIT新闻
- Alight将Sword Health纳入合作伙伴网络，提供肌肉骨骼和心理健康护理
- Alight adds Sword Health to partner network for MSK, mental health care
- Alight stock hits 52-week low at $3.61
- Here's Why Alight (ALIT) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 24.4% in 4 Weeks
- Alight Solutions stock hits 52-week low at 3.79 USD
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Alight stock, citing strong Q2 results
- Needham lowers Alight Solutions stock price target to $6 on growth concerns
- Alight Q2 2025 slides: Revenue dips while margins expand amid goodwill charge
- Alight, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ALIT)
- Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Alight stock hits 52-week low at $4.48
- Alight shares up as revenue tops estimates despite profit miss
- Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alight earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
日范围
3.45 3.59
年范围
3.42 8.93
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.43
- 开盘价
- 3.45
- 卖价
- 3.57
- 买价
- 3.87
- 最低价
- 3.45
- 最高价
- 3.59
- 交易量
- 1.244 K
- 日变化
- 4.08%
- 月变化
- -5.05%
- 6个月变化
- -39.59%
- 年变化
- -51.76%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值