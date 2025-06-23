Currencies / ALIT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ALIT: Alight Inc Class A
3.44 USD 0.15 (4.18%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALIT exchange rate has changed by -4.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.43 and at a high of 3.60.
Follow Alight Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALIT News
- Alight stock hits 52-week low at $3.61
- Here's Why Alight (ALIT) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 24.4% in 4 Weeks
- Alight Solutions stock hits 52-week low at 3.79 USD
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Alight stock, citing strong Q2 results
- Needham lowers Alight Solutions stock price target to $6 on growth concerns
- Alight Q2 2025 slides: Revenue dips while margins expand amid goodwill charge
- Alight, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ALIT)
- Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Alight stock hits 52-week low at $4.48
- Alight shares up as revenue tops estimates despite profit miss
- Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alight earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- ZoomInfo (GTM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Upwork Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Alight (NYSE:ALIT)
- ON Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Coupang Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- FOXA Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Snap Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Vertex (VERX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Alight Solutions stock, maintains $10 target
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
Daily Range
3.43 3.60
Year Range
3.42 8.93
- Previous Close
- 3.59
- Open
- 3.59
- Bid
- 3.44
- Ask
- 3.74
- Low
- 3.43
- High
- 3.60
- Volume
- 3.429 K
- Daily Change
- -4.18%
- Month Change
- -8.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -41.79%
- Year Change
- -53.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%