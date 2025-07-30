통화 / ALIT
ALIT: Alight Inc Class A
3.34 USD 0.09 (2.62%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ALIT 환율이 오늘 -2.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.33이고 고가는 3.45이었습니다.
Alight Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
3.33 3.45
년간 변동
3.33 8.93
- 이전 종가
- 3.43
- 시가
- 3.44
- Bid
- 3.34
- Ask
- 3.64
- 저가
- 3.33
- 고가
- 3.45
- 볼륨
- 5.803 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.62%
- 월 변동
- -11.17%
- 6개월 변동
- -43.49%
- 년간 변동율
- -54.86%
20 9월, 토요일