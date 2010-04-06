Key Level
- Indicadores
- Lee Teik Hong
- Versão: 1.20
- Atualizado: 24 dezembro 2025
Key Level is a MetaTrader 4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm based on Price Retracement/Breakout Method to show the Entry-Line on your trading.
Instead, it analyzes data of market and identify entry points and opportunities. (Price Retracement / Price Breakout)
It's also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trading skills.
Key Level is an amazing tool for Scalping Trader.
Unique feature
The Indicator show Key-Level Entry Point automatically.
Parameter
- Indicator Name & Version
- Allow Symbol - GBPJPY
- Remark
- Key-Level Entry Point Line-Color
- Key-Level Entry Point Line-Style
- Key-Level Entry Point Line-Width