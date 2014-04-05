Mabrouk Command Center

Product Title: Mabrouk Multi-EA Command Center & Equity Guard
Short Description:
The ultimate control panel for MetaTrader 5. Manage your entire account, protect your equity, and synchronize multiple EAs with a single click.
Full Description:
Take full control of your trading environment with the Mabrouk Multi-EA Command Center. Designed for professional traders and developers, this utility provides a centralized dashboard to monitor account health and manage all active strategies simultaneously.
Key Features:
Real-Time Account Monitoring: Track Balance, Equity, Profit, and Floating Drawdown percentage live on your chart.
Emergency "CLOSE ALL": A dedicated high-priority button to liquidate all open positions instantly during high volatility or emergencies.
Global System Toggle: Switch your entire trading operation between ACTIVE and PAUSED states with one click.
Clean & Modern UI: A non-intrusive, customizable dashboard that fits perfectly on any chart template.
How to Use:
Installation: After purchase, download and attach the indicator to only one chart.
Monitoring: Use the dashboard to keep an eye on your account’s Drawdown.
Manual Intervention: Use the Red Button to close all trades if you hit your daily loss limit or during unexpected news events.
Technical Integration (For Developers & Multi-EA Users):
The Command Center uses Global Variables to communicate with other EAs on your platform. To make your existing EAs obey the "PAUSE/RESUME" command, simply add this line at the beginning of your EA's OnTick() function:
// Add this line to synchronize your EA with the Command Center
if(GlobalVariableGet("Mabrouk_Global_State") == 0.0) return;
When you press PAUSE on the dashboard, all synced EAs will immediately stop opening new trades, giving you total authority over your automated portfolio.
Support:
For any technical assistance or customization requests, feel free to contact me via MQL5 private message.
Developed by: Mabrouk Mahdy