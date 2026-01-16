Bohemia Gold MT5
- Experts
- Vladislav Taska
- Versão: 1.4
- Atualizado: 16 janeiro 2026
Bohemia Gold MT5 is Adaptive Trend & Volatility EA, fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).
It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering, trend detection, volatility-based risk management, and advanced trade management to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions. This EA does not rely on simple indicator crossovers or scalping techniques. Instead, it uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection.
Recommendation
For Gold (XAUUSD)
H1 timeframe
Choose RiskPercent (automated 0.1% step) or FixedLot MM setting
Keep default settings (not necesarry SET file)
Safety Features
One open position at a time
No hedging
No martingale
No grid strategies
Key Features
Designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
ADX-based market regime filter (trend vs. range)
ATR-based adaptive Stop Loss
Fixed risk per trade (percentage of account balance)
Dynamic Take Profit (RR) based on trend strength
Advanced Break-Even and Trailing Stop management
Fully configurable and Strategy Tester optimization-ready
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
OPEN SOURCE ... If you’re interested, I can send you the source code for free. In return, you could help to improve it and share your changes with me. Everything would be on a voluntary basis. If… let me know and send your email in a message.
