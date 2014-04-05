Mabrouk Command Center

Product Title: Mabrouk Multi-EA Command Center & Equity Guard
Short Description:
The ultimate control panel for MetaTrader 5. Manage your entire account, protect your equity, and synchronize multiple EAs with a single click.
Full Description:
Take full control of your trading environment with the Mabrouk Multi-EA Command Center. Designed for professional traders and developers, this utility provides a centralized dashboard to monitor account health and manage all active strategies simultaneously.
Key Features:
Real-Time Account Monitoring: Track Balance, Equity, Profit, and Floating Drawdown percentage live on your chart.
Emergency "CLOSE ALL": A dedicated high-priority button to liquidate all open positions instantly during high volatility or emergencies.
Global System Toggle: Switch your entire trading operation between ACTIVE and PAUSED states with one click.
Clean & Modern UI: A non-intrusive, customizable dashboard that fits perfectly on any chart template.
How to Use:
Installation: After purchase, download and attach the indicator to only one chart.
Monitoring: Use the dashboard to keep an eye on your account’s Drawdown.
Manual Intervention: Use the Red Button to close all trades if you hit your daily loss limit or during unexpected news events.
Technical Integration (For Developers & Multi-EA Users):

The Command Center uses Global Variables to communicate with other EAs on your platform. To make your existing EAs obey the "PAUSE/RESUME" command, simply add this line at the beginning of your EA's OnTick() function:


// Add this line to synchronize your EA with the Command Center

if(GlobalVariableGet("Mabrouk_Global_State") == 0.0) return;


When you press PAUSE on the dashboard, all synced EAs will immediately stop opening new trades, giving you total authority over your automated portfolio.

Support:

For any technical assistance or customization requests, feel free to contact me via MQL5 private message.

Developed by: Mabrouk Mahdy

Plus de l'auteur
XAU Gold Trend Expert
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
The EA uses a sophisticated "Triple-Filter" logic to identify high-probability entries: Trend Alignment: Uses a Dual EMA (50/200) Crossover system to identify the dominant market direction. It only trades in the direction of the long-term trend. Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure the price has enough velocity to reach its target, avoiding "flat" or sideways markets. Bar Execution: Operates strictly on New Bar Openings, which filters out market noise and sp
Titanium Prop Guard Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Headline: Ultimate Account Protection for Prop Firm Traders! Are you afraid of hitting your Daily Drawdown? Titanium Prop Guard Pro is your professional silent partner that monitors your equity 24/7. It is specifically designed for traders who want to secure their funded accounts and never worry about breaching Prop Firm rules again. Main Features: ️ Smart Daily Loss Limit: Automatically closes all trades if your loss hits the limit. Target Profit Locker: Reach your daily goal? The EA will
Titanium Algo Guard Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
​اسم المنتج: Titanium Algo Guard Lite (مجاني) ​الوصف: روبوت تداول آلي مصمم خصيصاً للمتداولين الذين يبحثون عن الأمان والاستقرار. يعتمد "Titanium Algo Guard" على استراتيجية تداول ذكية تعتمد على حركة السعر (Price Action) مع نظام صارم لإدارة المخاطر لضمان حماية حسابك من التقلبات العنيفة. ​المميزات الرئيسية: ​إدارة مخاطر متقدمة: يقوم الروبوت بحساب حجم اللوت تلقائياً بناءً على رصيد حسابك ليتوافق مع شروط البروكر. ​حماية من "Stop Out": نظام ذكي يمنع استنزاف الهامش ويضمن بقاء الحساب آمناً حتى في أصعب ظر
Gold Vortex Safe Manager
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Description: Smart Trade Manager Safe is a simple and safe automated trading robot for MT5, designed for both beginners and professional traders. It automatically opens buy trades while managing risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Features: Automatically opens buy trades on any currency pair. Manages risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Uses a unique Magic Number to distinguish its trades. Works on any timeframe and major Forex pairs. Lightweight and does not consume s
Auto Expiry Update EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Auto-Expiry Update EA – Professional Automated Trading Robot Description: Auto-Expiry Update EA is a fully-featured trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically opens Buy and Sell trades alternately without the need for complex indicators. The EA comes with an automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit system to protect your capital and secure consistent profits. Key Features: Automatic Buy/Sell trade execution in alternating order. Adjustable maximum number of open positions. Automa
Gold MACrossover RSI EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
AutoTrader Pro EA – Professional Automated Trading Robot Description: AutoTrader Pro EA is a fully-featured automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5. It opens Buy and Sell trades alternately automatically without relying on complex indicators. The EA includes automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your capital and secure consistent profits. Key Features: Automatic Buy/Sell trade execution in alternating order. Adjustable maximum number of open positions. Automatic Stop Loss and Tak
Aura Gold Scalper X
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Aura Gold Scalper X is a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor specifically optimized for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 and M15 timeframes. Key Features: Advanced Moving Average Crossover strategy combined with RSI filter to eliminate false signals and capture high-probability trades Intelligent risk management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and lot sizing No dangerous techniques like Martingale or Grid – focuses on consistent, long-term profitability One trade at a time for preci
Gold Vortex AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
بناءً على الكود الذي صممناه بلغة MQL5، إليك وصفاً احترافياً وشاملاً لهذا الروبوت (Expert Advisor) لتعرف كيف يعمل، وما هي فلسفته في التداول، وكيف تديره: اسم الروبوت: Gold Vortex AI - Pro Edition 1. الفلسفة الاستراتيجية (Trading Logic) يعتمد الروبوت على استراتيجية "الارتداد من القمم والقيعان" (Mean Reversion) مدمجة مع "فلتر الزخم" (Momentum Filter). تحديد النطاق: يستخدم مؤشر Bollinger Bands لتحديد حدود حركة السعر. عندما يخرج السعر عن هذه الحدود، يُعتبر الذهب في حالة "تطرف سعري". تأكيد الانعكاس: ل
Gold Trend Pullback EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Gold Trend Pullback EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. The EA trades with the main trend using a pullback strategy based on: EMA 200 for trend direction EMA 50 for pullback entry RSI for confirmation ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss Key Features: Trades only XAUUSD Optimized for M15 timeframe One trade at a time (safe trading) Risk-based lot calculation (1% by default) Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit (1:2 RR) No martingale – No g
XAU Smart Trend EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Here is a professional and compelling description of your Expert Advisor in English. You can use this for the MQL5 Market, a GitHub README, or your Personal Portfolio. XAU/USD Trend Master EA High-Precision Gold Trading Solution XAU/USD Trend Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the M15 timeframe. The EA combines institutional trend-following logic with momentum filtering and professional risk management to deliver a balanced and
AurumTrend EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
**AurumTrend EA: Your Automated Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Companion** Unlock the power of consistent and effortless trading with AurumTrend EA, an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for steady trend following on Gold (XAUUSD) within the MetaTrader 5 platform. Leveraging a robust Simple Moving Average (SMA) strategy, AurumTrend EA intelligently analyzes the market and executes Buy/Sell trades based on candle closes, providing you with a calm and effective automated trading experience. **Why Ch
Titanium Scalper Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Titanium Scalper Pro V1.0 – Smart Momentum Trading Titanium Scalper Pro is a professional algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA (Expert Advisor) focuses on high-probability momentum bursts, using a combination of Price Action analysis and RSI Dynamic Filtering to capture rapid market moves. Why Titanium Scalper Pro? No Dangerous Methods: Strictly NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging. Every trade is protected by a dedicated Stop Loss. Momentu
Gold Sentinel AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
روبوت Gold Sentinel AI هو ثمرة دمج بين خبرة تداول البرايس أكشن وأحدث تقنيات البرمجة الآلية. تم تصميمه خصيصاً ليتناسب مع تقلبات معدن الذهب (XAUUSD). ​المميزات الرئيسية: ​استراتيجية SMC: يعتمد الروبوت على تحديد مناطق كسر الهيكل (BOS) للدخول مع الاتجاه القوي فقط. ​إدارة صارمة للمخاطر: لا يستخدم الروبوت نظام المارتينجال أو الهيدج، كل صفقة لها وقف خسارة وهدف محدد. ​نظام ملاحقة الأرباح: مزود بتقنية Trailing Stop لحجز الأرباح وتأمين الصفقات مع تحرك السعر. ​فلتر الأخبار: نظام ذكي يتجنب التداول في أوقات
BTC Quantum Predator
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Title: BTC Quantum Predator MT5 ​Subtitle: High-Precision Bitcoin & Forex Trend Hunter by Mabrouk Mahdy ​Product Description: ​BTC Quantum Predator is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to tackle the high volatility of the Cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus on Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Developed by Mabrouk Mahdy, this Expert Advisor uses a sophisticated blend of volatility-based envelopes and momentum filtering to identify high-probability breakout trades. ​Unlike s
Titanium News Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Product Description (نسخة المتجر) ​Headline: SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: Grab your copy for only $49! (Next price: $79, Final price: $149) ​Titanium News Sniper AI is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed to dominate the market during high-impact news events. Unlike traditional bots that gamble on news, this Expert Advisor uses advanced Liquidity Sweep Logic and Volatility Analysis to identify institutional "traps" and trade alongside Smart Money. ​Why Titanium News Sniper A
Titanium Guard Pro AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
English Description) Title: Titanium Guard Pro - The Ultimate Equity Protection Shield Tired of losing your gains to market volatility or emotional trading? Stop worrying! Titanium Guard Pro is your professional "Safety Switch." It monitors your account equity 24/7. The moment your pre-set Profit Target or Max Loss percentage is hit, it instantly flattens all positions and deletes pending orders to secure your capital. Key Benefits: Automated Risk Control: Set your Daily Profit & Loss limits an
Crystal Capital Sentinel
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
English Description (MQL5 Product Page) (Add this at the end of the description) SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER Standard Price: ~~$249~~ Current Price: $149 (Only for the first 5 copies!) Next Price: $199 (After 5 sales) Why the discount? We want to build a community of successful users and gather the first 5-star reviews. Grab your "Sentinel" protector now before the price climbs to its original value! الوصف العربي (للمنصات العربية أو الوصف الإضافي) (أضف هذه الجزئية في نهاية الوصف) عرض الإطلاق الخ
MabroukPro Reversal Master EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Title: MabroukPro Reversal Master EA - Smart Mean Reversion for Consistent Profits Tagline: Unlock the Power of Market Reversals with Intelligent Risk Management. [Introductory Image Here: Backtest Screenshot with $1,217+ Profit & 100% Quality] Overview: The MabroukPro Reversal Master EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It intelligently identifies high-probability mean-reversion opportunities using a unique combination of trend filtering (Moving Avera
Renko Pro V7 Final
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
GOLD RENKO HUNTER PRO V7 - 99% QUALITY BACKTESTED EA FOR XAUUSD! Are you tired of endless losses in the volatile Gold market? Introducing the Gold Renko Hunter Pro V7, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed to capitalize on Gold's powerful trends using intelligent Renko brick analysis. Why Choose Gold Renko Hunter Pro V7? * Proven Profitability: Achieve consistent gains with an impressive +11,000 USD Net Profit on a 10,000 USD initial deposit, validated by 99% History Quali
Gold Avenger Smc V1
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Gold Avenger SMC Gold Avenger SMC is a professional trading algorithm designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, though it is versatile enough to be used on major forex pairs. It leverages the principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify high-probability reversal zones and trend exhaustion points. Core Strategy The EA identifies institutional supply and demand zones, looking for "Market Structure Shifts" (MSS) to enter trades with precision. It avoids the "noise" of retail trad
Mabrouk Fixed Ultimate Recovery EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
️ Mabrouk PRO Martingale EA – The Zero Drawdown Strategy English Description: Mabrouk PRO Martingale is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed for traders who seek consistent growth with extreme risk control. This EA is the result of rigorous optimization, achieving a 0% Maximal Drawdown in extensive backtesting while maintaining high profitability. Key Features: Zero Drawdown Heritage: Optimized to handle market volatility without stressing your account. Smart Recovery Logic:
Mabrouk Prop Guard EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
️ Mabrouk PropGuard EA – The Ultimate Prop Firm & Equity Shield Mabrouk PropGuard EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for traders aiming to pass and maintain Prop Firm accounts with ease. By combining high-frequency EMA logic with ironclad risk management, this EA ensures your capital is protected while your profits grow steadily. Proven Performance (Real Backtest Results) Tested on XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 Timeframe over a full year with remarkable
Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro Investor Edition
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Master the Gold Market with Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro – The Investor’s Ultimate Choice! Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand institutional-grade precision and absolute capital protection. Specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), this EA utilizes Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify high-probability liquidity sweeps, ensuring you enter the market only when the odds are in your favor. Proven Performance & Stability: Zero Drawdown Potentia
Mabrouk Institutional Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Mabrouk Institutional Sniper V1.40 – Pass Your Prop Firm Challenges! Unlock Institutional Grade Trading with the Most Stable RSI-Liquidity Algorithm on the Market. Are you tired of experts that draw down your account or fail prop firm consistency rules? Mabrouk Institutional Sniper is engineered specifically for traders who demand high precision, low risk, and professional money management. Why Choose Mabrouk Institutional Sniper? Prop Firm Ready: Built-in Daily Loss Protection (set at 3% by de
Mabrouk RSI Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Indicateurs
Mabrouk RSI Sniper Pro: Pinpoint Reversals with Precision Price Action & Momentum Unlock unparalleled accuracy in your trading with the Mabrouk RSI Sniper Pro indicator. Engineered for professional traders, this powerful tool combines advanced price action analysis with a smart RSI momentum filter to identify high-probability reversal signals. Stop guessing and start sniping your entries with confidence! What Makes Mabrouk RSI Sniper Pro Unique? Intelligent Price Action: Detects strong
Mabrouk RSI Sniper Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Indicateurs
Mabrouk RSI Sniper Pro: High-Precision Reversal Signal Indicator Unlock the power of professional price action combined with volume momentum. Mabrouk RSI Sniper Pro is designed for traders who demand precision and reliability. It identifies high-probability reversal points by analyzing candle formations and volume spikes. Key Features: Zero Repaint: Signals are permanent once the candle closes. Volume-Filtered: Only signals with strong market conviction are shown. Smart Price Action: De
Mabrouk News Sniper PRO
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Headline: Mabrouk News Sniper PRO: The Ultimate High-Speed News Trading EA Description: Master the markets during high-impact news events with Mabrouk News Sniper PRO. This Expert Advisor is engineered specifically for traders who want to capitalize on the massive volatility that follows economic releases like NFP, CPI, and Interest Rate decisions. Unlike standard EAs, the News Sniper PRO uses a proprietary "Price Action Breakout" logic combined with a sophisticated Smart Margin Managemen
Gold Grid Sentinel Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Product Title: Gold Grid Sentinel Pro MT5 Short Description: The ultimate intelligent grid system for Gold (XAUUSD), designed with a dynamic recovery algorithm to maximize profits while maintaining extremely low drawdown (tested at 1.7%). Full Description: Gold Grid Sentinel Pro is not just another grid expert; it is a sophisticated trading tool engineered specifically for the volatile nature of Gold. Most grid systems fail because of fixed distances and heavy lots, but Sentinel Pro uses a Dyna
Mabrouk Gold Sentinel
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Headline: The Ultimate Hybrid Scalper - High Growth with Intelligent Recovery Description: Are you tired of "Holy Grail" EAs that blow accounts? Meet Mabrouk Gold Sentinel, a professional-grade trading algorithm specifically engineered for XAUUSD and major currency pairs. Unlike traditional Martingales, our EA uses an Adaptive Liquidity Scaling system. It identifies key institutional price gaps and enters trades with surgical precision, ensuring the lowest possible drawdown while maximizing rec
