Bneu Prop Firm Manager

Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager is a specialized trading solution designed exclusively for proprietary trading firm challenge participants. This professional tool provides comprehensive challenge tracking, real-time rule compliance monitoring, and essential trading functionality to maximize your chances of passing prop firm evaluations.

🎯 Core Value Propositions

  • Comprehensive Challenge Monitoring – Real-time tracking of all critical challenge metrics including profit targets, maximum drawdown limits, daily loss restrictions, and minimum trading day requirements

  • Built-in Proprietary Firm Presets – Preconfigured settings for major prop firms including FTMO, MyForexFunds (MFF), The5ers, and FundedNext with automatic rule compliance validation

  • Intelligent Violation Detection – Proactive warning system that alerts you before breaching challenge rules, helping prevent accidental disqualifications

  • Integrated Risk Management – Professional risk calculation system specifically optimized for prop firm challenge requirements

  • Phase-Specific Tracking – Separate monitoring for Phase 1 and Phase 2 evaluations with appropriate rule sets for each stage

  • Optimized Dashboard Interface – Compact 280×500 pixel panel design that provides all essential challenge information without cluttering your trading workspace

 Primary Features

Challenge Progress Tracking

  • Profit Target Monitoring: Real-time calculation of progress toward required profit targets (8-10% depending on firm)

  • Maximum Drawdown Tracking: Continuous monitoring of current drawdown versus allowed limits (typically 5-6%)

  • Daily Loss Limit Supervision: Automatic daily reset and tracking of daily loss restrictions (usually 5%)

  • Trading Day Counter: Tracking of completed trading days versus minimum required days (typically 30 days)

  • Challenge Timer: Countdown display showing days remaining in evaluation period

  • Peak Balance Recording: Automatic tracking of highest achieved equity during challenge period

  • Start Balance Lock: Secure recording of initial challenge balance for accurate progress calculation

Proprietary Firm Integration

  • FTMO Preset: Configured for 10% profit target, 5% daily loss, 5% maximum drawdown, 30-day minimum trading period

  • MFF (MyForexFunds) Preset: Optimized for 8% profit target, 5% daily loss, 5% maximum drawdown, with weekend holding restrictions

  • The5ers Preset: Tailored for 8% profit target, 5% daily loss, 6% maximum drawdown, 60-day evaluation period

  • FundedNext Preset: Configured for 8% profit target, 5% daily loss, 5% maximum drawdown, 30-day challenge

  • Custom Configuration: Fully adaptable settings for any proprietary firm or custom challenge requirements

Trading Functionality

  • Visual SL/TP Management: Red stop loss and green take profit lines directly on chart with drag-and-drop adjustment

  • Automated Lot Calculation: Risk-based position sizing supporting percentage risk or fixed monetary amounts

  • One-Click Order Execution: Instant BUY/SELL buttons with automatic stop loss and take profit placement

  • Quick Position Management: Single-click controls for breakeven movement, partial position closure, and complete liquidation

  • Real-Time Account Summary: Continuous display of balance, equity, floating P/L, margin utilization, and open positions

Compliance Monitoring System

  • Multi-Rule Validation: Simultaneous checking of all active challenge constraints

  • Color-Coded Status Indicators: Green (safe), orange (warning), red (violation) visual feedback system

  • Detailed Violation Reporting: Specific explanations of any rule breaches including exact values and limits

  • Proactive Warning System: Alerts when approaching dangerous thresholds before actual violation occurs

Dashboard Design

  • Optimized Layout: Efficient 280×500 pixel footprint that minimizes screen space while maximizing information density

  • Horizontal-Only Dragging: Panel remains anchored at top of chart for consistent visibility during trading sessions

  • Logical Information Grouping: Six distinct sections organized for intuitive navigation and rapid comprehension

  • Real-Time Data Refresh: Continuous updates on every market tick ensuring current challenge status

📋 Configuration Parameters

Challenge Settings

  • Prop Firm Selection: Choose from FTMO, MFF, The5ers, FundedNext, or Custom configurations

  • Challenge Phase: Specify Phase 1 or Phase 2 evaluation stage

  • Start Date Configuration: Set challenge commencement date (0 for immediate start)

  • Evaluation Duration: Define challenge period in days (0 for unlimited duration)

  • Profit Target Percentage: Required profit percentage for challenge completion

  • Maximum Drawdown Limit: Absolute drawdown restriction percentage

  • Daily Loss Limit: Maximum allowed daily loss percentage

  • Minimum Trading Days: Required number of trading days before challenge completion

  • Start Balance Recording: Initial challenge capital amount

Trading Configuration

  • Risk Calculation Mode: Percentage of account or fixed monetary amount risk management

  • Risk Application Base: Calculate risk based on account balance or current equity

  • Risk Tolerance Value: Percentage or monetary risk amount per trade

  • Fixed Lot Sizing Option: Alternative fixed position size setting (0 = use risk calculation)

  • Default Stop Loss Distance: Predefined stop loss distance in pips

  • Default Take Profit Distance: Predefined take profit distance in pips

Trade Execution Settings

  • Magic Number Identification: Unique identifier for EA-generated trades

  • Maximum Slippage Tolerance: Allowed slippage in points for order execution

  • Trade Comment Annotation: Custom text appended to all executed positions

Display Configuration

  • Panel Positioning: X and Y coordinate placement on chart

  • SL/TP Line Visibility: Toggle display of stop loss and take profit lines

  • Line Color Customization: Stop loss (red) and take profit (green) color specification

  • Information Display: Control which challenge metrics appear on panel

🚀 Operational Protocol

Initial Setup Procedure

  1. Challenge Configuration

    • Select appropriate proprietary firm preset

    • Specify challenge phase (1 or 2)

    • Confirm start date and duration parameters

    • Verify all rule settings match your specific challenge requirements

  2. Trading Parameters

    • Establish risk management preferences (percentage or fixed amount)

    • Set default stop loss and take profit distances

    • Configure position sizing methodology

  3. Panel Placement

    • Position dashboard in optimal chart location

    • Ensure visibility of all critical challenge metrics

    • Verify real-time data updates

Daily Trading Routine

  1. Pre-Session Verification

    • Confirm challenge metrics have properly reset (particularly daily loss)

    • Verify remaining days and trading day count

    • Check current progress toward profit target

  2. Trade Execution Process

    • Set risk amount for upcoming trade

    • Adjust stop loss and take profit levels via drag-and-drop lines

    • Validate calculated lot size against challenge constraints

    • Execute position via BUY or SELL button

  3. Continuous Monitoring

    • Watch color-coded status indicators for rule compliance

    • Monitor real-time progress toward profit target

    • Track drawdown and daily loss metrics continuously

    • Note trading day accumulation

Challenge Management

  • Progress Assessment: Regular review of profit target achievement percentage

  • Risk Management: Continuous drawdown and daily loss monitoring

  • Time Management: Tracking of remaining days and trading day requirements

  • Rule Compliance: Ongoing validation against all challenge constraints

💡 Target Demographic

  • Proprietary Firm Challenge Participants: Traders actively engaged in FTMO, MFF, The5ers, FundedNext, or similar evaluations

  • Verification Phase Traders: Individuals progressing from challenge phase to funded account verification

  • Challenge Preparation Practitioners: Traders practicing challenge methodologies on demo accounts

  • Multiple Account Managers: Individuals managing several prop firm challenges simultaneously

  • Rule-Conscious Traders: Participants who prioritize strict adherence to challenge constraints

  • Progress-Focused Individuals: Traders who benefit from real-time performance tracking and feedback

🎓 Practical Applications

FTMO Challenge Optimization

  • 10% Profit Target Tracking: Precise monitoring of progress toward required profit

  • 5% Rule Compliance: Simultaneous monitoring of both 5% daily loss and 5% maximum drawdown limits

  • 30-Day Minimum Enforcement: Accurate tracking of trading day requirements

  • Phase-Specific Management: Appropriate rule sets for Phase 1 and Phase 2 evaluations

MyForexFunds Challenge Management

  • 8% Profit Target Monitoring: Real-time progress toward profit objective

  • Weekend Restriction Compliance: Awareness of position holding constraints

  • Consistency Rule Consideration: Monitoring of trading pattern requirements

  • Comprehensive Rule Set: All MFF-specific constraints integrated into monitoring system

The5ers Evaluation Supervision

  • Extended Timeframe Management: 60-day challenge period tracking

  • 6% Drawdown Limit: Specific monitoring of The5ers' unique drawdown allowance

  • Progressive Challenge Structure: Adaptation to The5ers' specific evaluation methodology

  • Rule Customization: Adjustable parameters for various The5ers challenge types

General Challenge Best Practices

  • Risk Per Trade Management: Consistent position sizing aligned with challenge constraints

  • Progress-Oriented Trading: Focus on steady progress rather than aggressive attempts

  • Rule Compliance Priority: Trading decisions secondary to constraint adherence

  • Continuous Feedback Loop: Real-time awareness of challenge status informing trading decisions

⚠️ Essential Considerations

  • Challenge Rule Verification: Always confirm that panel settings match your specific challenge requirements – prop firms occasionally update their rules

  • Initial Balance Accuracy: Ensure start balance is recorded correctly at challenge commencement

  • Broker-Specific Considerations: Some brokers may have unique margin or execution requirements that affect challenge compliance

  • Multiple Challenge Management: When running concurrent challenges, ensure proper configuration for each separate evaluation

  • Demo Account Practice: Utilize demonstration accounts to familiarize yourself with the tool before live challenge implementation

  • Technical Requirements: Maintain stable internet connection and ensure MetaTrader 5 platform remains operational for continuous monitoring

  • Backup Monitoring: While this tool provides comprehensive tracking, maintain personal records of challenge progress as secondary verification

🔄 Upgrade Pathway to PRO Version

The complimentary version provides comprehensive challenge tracking and basic compliance monitoring. For enhanced protection and advanced features, consider upgrading to the PRO Version which includes:

  • Automated Protection System: Auto-pause functionality when approaching limits, auto-close on violation detection, and new trade blocking during risky conditions

  • Visual Trading Enhancement: Profit/loss zone visualization blocks for improved risk/reward assessment before trade execution

  • Advanced Compliance Features: News filter integration, weekend holding automation, and enhanced consistency rule enforcement

  • Priority Support Access: Enhanced technical assistance and update priority


