Quantum dual Gold

QUANTUM DUAL GOLD is an intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The algorithm combines two independent trading logics, allowing it to adapt to changing market phases: from long-lasting trends to volatile sideways ranges.
Key Features:
  • Dual-Strategy Engine: The EA simultaneously analyzes trend movements on the hourly timeframe (H1) and identifies reversal points within channels on the 15-minute chart (M15).
  • Automated Lot Calculation: The volume of each trade is calculated dynamically based on market volatility (ATR) and a predefined risk percentage.
  • Comprehensive Protection: Includes automated Break-even and Trailing Stop functions to secure profits and minimize potential losses.
Important Information for Users:
  • Project Status: Currently, the product is completely free. We are actively collecting user feedback and suggestions to improve the algorithm. Your ideas could be implemented in the next version!
  • Prop Firm Mode: A specialized mode for prop trading (Prop Firm Guard) is currently under development. We plan to significantly expand its functionality in upcoming updates.
  • Simple Setup: The EA features multi-timeframe logic within its code. You only need to attach the expert to one chart (H1 is recommended), and it will automatically handle data for both trading modes.
Usage Recommendations:
  • Trading Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (for cent accounts) or $500–$1000 for standard accounts (depending on your risk settings).
  • Account Type: Hedging; preferably with low spreads (ECN/Raw).
Disclaimer:
Trading in financial markets involves high risks. Past performance and backtesting results are not a guarantee of future returns. Please use conservative risk settings during your initial launch.

