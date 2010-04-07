Utazima Universal Trading Assistant
- Indicadores
- Anastase Byiringiro
- Versão: 2.1
📌 Product Overview
Utazima Universal AI is a professional manual trading indicator designed to help traders identify institutional price behavior with clarity and precision.
The indicator combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC), AI-based market filtering, and time-based session logic (Silver Bullet) into a single, clean non-repainting dashboard for MetaTrader 5.
This tool is suitable for traders who want structure, confirmation, and visual clarity rather than random signals.
🧠 Core Trading Logic
Utazima Universal AI focuses on:
-
Institutional liquidity movements
-
High-probability trading sessions
-
Trend-aligned entries with defined risk
The indicator does not execute trades automatically.
It is designed for manual traders who want clear decision support.
🔥 Main Features
✔ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
• Automatic detection of Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
• Liquidity sweep visualization
✔ AI Market Filter
• Helps avoid low-probability trades
• Trend-direction confirmation
✔ Silver Bullet Session Logic
• Optimized for London & New York sessions
• Focus on high-volume market periods
✔ Visual Risk–Reward System
• Green box = Take Profit zone
• Red box = Stop Loss zone
✔ Non-Repainting Signals
• Signals remain fixed once printed
✔ Professional Dashboard UI
• Dark theme
• Clean, TradingView-style layout
🎯 How to Use (Manual Trading)
-
Wait for session confirmation on the dashboard
-
Confirm direction using the AI trend filter
-
Follow the visual entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones
-
Manage trades according to your risk plan
📊 Recommended Settings
-
Timeframes: M5 – M15
-
Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTC, US30
-
Sessions: London & New York
⚙️ Technical Information
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Type: Manual Trading Indicator
-
Repaint: No
-
Works on most MT5 brokers
🤖 Automation Option
For traders who prefer full automation, a separate Expert Advisor (EA) based on the same logic is available.
📩 For information about the automated version, contact:
WhatsApp / DM: +250 789 609 112
⭐ Support & Feedback
This indicator is provided free of charge.
If you find it useful, please consider leaving a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ rating and a short review.
Your feedback helps support future updates and improvements.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo account and use proper risk management.