Neon Trend – Advanced Trend & Momentum System

Neon Trend is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system condensed into a single, elegant window. Designed for modern traders who demand clarity, this tool combines a Normalized Momentum Oscillator with a powerful Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Dashboard.

Stop trading against the trend. Let Neon Trend illuminate the market structure for you.

🔥 Why Neon Trend?

Trading becomes difficult when you lose track of the "Big Picture." Neon Trend solves this by ensuring every trade you take is aligned with the global market direction.

  1. All-in-One Dashboard: Forget about switching charts. The built-in panel automatically scans M15, H1, and H4 timeframes in real-time using a trend-following algorithm. It gives you an instant bias: UP (Bullish) or DN (Bearish).

  2. Smart Noise Filtering: The histogram uses a sophisticated normalization algorithm to filter out flat markets.

    • 🟦 Deep Sky Blue: Strong Bullish Momentum (Buying Zone).

    • 🟥 Hot Pink: Strong Bearish Momentum (Selling Zone).

    • Silver: Neutral/Noise (Stay aside).

  3. Precision Entries: The dotted Signal Line acts as a trigger. It helps you catch reversals early and filters out false breakouts.

  4. 100% Non-Repainting: Neon Trend is professional-grade software. It never repaints or back-paints. Once a candle closes, the signal is permanent.

  5. Performance Optimized: Built with lightweight code and handle caching, it ensures zero lag even when running on multiple charts simultaneously.

📊 Trading Strategy

The system relies on Confluence—aligning the higher timeframe trend with short-term momentum.

✅ BUY Setup (Long):

  1. Check the Dashboard: Ensure at least two higher timeframes (e.g., H1 and H4) show "UP".

  2. Wait for Momentum: The histogram bar must turn Blue.

  3. Trigger: The histogram bar crosses above the dotted Signal Line.

❌ SELL Setup (Short):

  1. Check the Dashboard: Ensure at least two higher timeframes show "DN".

  2. Wait for Momentum: The histogram bar must turn Pink.

  3. Trigger: The histogram bar crosses below the dotted Signal Line.

🚪 Exit Rule: Consider closing your position or taking partial profits when the histogram turns Silver, indicating the trend is losing power.

⚙️ Parameters (Inputs)

The indicator is plug-and-play, but fully customizable:

  • RSI Period: Adjust the sensitivity of the oscillator (Default: 14).

  • Smoothing: Adjust the smoothness of the Signal Line (Default: 5).

  • Show Dashboard: Toggle the MTF panel ON or OFF.

  • Dashboard Colors: Customize Up/Down colors and background to fit your chart theme perfectly.

  • Font Size: Adjust text size for 4K or standard screens.

🚀 Improve Your Win Rate Today

Don't guess where the market is going. Visualizing the trend across multiple timeframes is the key to consistency. Neon Trend gives you that professional edge in a stunning, easy-to-read package.

    Three Bar Reversal with Supertrend
    Mathieu Adams
    Indicadores
    Three Bar Supertrend combines precise reversal pattern detection with the power of the Supertrend trend filter. Built for intraday and swing traders, it spots high-probability bullish and bearish reversals based on a strict three-bar formation—optionally filtered by an SMA trend condition. Features: Detects 3-bar bullish and bearish reversals Uses Supertrend for directional confirmation Optional SMA Fast vs Slow filter for added precision Plots green/red arrows only on valid reversal patterns Ze
    DYJ SuperTrendWave
    Daying Cao
    Indicadores
    DYJ Super Trend Wave es un sistema de negociación de picos y valles altamente preciso. Este indicador procura os pontos mais altos e mais baixos do fio de velas quando entra e sai do mercado. Os preços de entrada estão perto dos pontos mais altos ou mais baixos. O tipo de notificação do sinal foi adicionado ao dyj supertrend. Quando um sinal multi-espacial é gerado, Os seguintes tipos de sinais de notificação podem ser usados: Alert mailSend, MobilePush. Input InpSignalPeriod = 10 BarDistanc
    Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa
    Rahele Rastaghi
    Indicadores
    Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets. With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicato
    VolumeBasedColorsBars
    Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
    Indicadores
    VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
    FREE
    Pivot Points Signals
    Oeyvind Borgsoe
    Indicadores
    Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
    FREE
    Trend Duration Forecast MT5
    Cao Minh Quang
    Indicadores
    The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
    MACDivergence MTF MT5
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4 (5)
    Indicadores
    Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
    Automatic Trendlines
    Pasi Hakamaki
    4.69 (48)
    Indicadores
    O indicador desenha linhas de tendência no gráfico. Este indicador possui seis entradas. O usuário pode especificar rótulos alternativos para ambas as linhas. Se várias instâncias do indicador forem usadas, os rótulos devem ser diferentes. O usuário pode definir a largura e a cor das linhas e a profundidade que especifica quais picos significativos devem ser usados. Por exemplo, Depth = 10 define as linhas de tendência usando os picos e vales atuais que têm pelo menos 10 barras à direita e à esq
    FREE
    PZ Divergence Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.71 (7)
    Indicadores
    Difícil de encontrar e com pouca frequência, as divergências são um dos cenários de negociação mais confiáveis. Este indicador localiza e verifica automaticamente divergências ocultas e regulares usando seu oscilador favorito. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Fácil de trocar Encontra divergências regulares e ocultas Suporta muitos osciladores conhecidos Implementa sinais de negociação baseados em fugas Exibe níveis adequados de sto
    Fibaction
    Abdelkhalek Orabi
    Indicadores
    Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
    Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
    Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
    4.33 (6)
    Indicadores
    Este é o famoso indicador Girassol para Metatrader5. Este indicador marca possíveis topos e fundos nos gráficos dos preços. O indicador identifica topos e fundos no historico de preços do ativo, tenha em mente que o girassol atual, do ultimo candle repinta, pois não é possivel identificar um topo até que o mercado reverta e também não é possivel identificar um fundo sem que o mercado para de cair e comece a subir. Se você estiver procurando por um programador profissional para Metatrader5, entre
    FREE
    PZ Mean Reversion MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (2)
    Indicadores
    Indicador único que implementa uma abordagem profissional e quantitativa para significar negociação de reversão. Ele capitaliza o fato de que o preço desvia e retorna à média de maneira previsível e mensurável, o que permite regras claras de entrada e saída que superam amplamente as estratégias de negociação não quantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Sinais de negociação claros Incrivelmente fácil de negociar Cores e tamanhos personalizáveis
    Half ma
    Artem Svistunov
    Indicadores
    The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
    Follow The Line MT5
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    4.6 (35)
    Indicadores
    This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
    FREE
    RSI Momentum Shift Detector
    German Pablo Gori
    Indicadores
    RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator Maximize your accuracy: Divergences are powerful, but they are even stronger when combined with professional volume analysis. If you like the logic behind this indicator, you will love the Volume Structure Nexus , which identifies where the big players are entering. For fast-paced traders, pair these divergences with Accuracy M1 Scalper to catch explosive moves in lower timeframes. RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator desi
    FREE
    Drawing Assistance MT5
    Sopheak Khlot
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    As an ICT or SMC trader you must do top-down analysis, and you struggle to make template of drawing object on Metatrader just like you normally do on Tradingview. Well, Drawing Assistance indicator will make your top-down analysis much easier on Metatrader. Allow to design template for 3 timeframes. (HTF, MTF and LTF). Each objects drawn on chart will have the color, style and visibility individually by the timeframe it was drawn on. Save time as all analyzing is done on Metatrader chart. Shortc
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
    Fabio Albano
    Indicadores
    A nova versão torna este indicador uma ferramenta completa para estudo, análise e operação de padrões probabilísticos. Suas funções incluem: Monitor de porcentagem de múltiplos ativos no gráfico. Martingales configuráveis. Vinte e um padrões pré-configurados, incluindo padrões Mhi e C3. Um editor de padrões avançado para armazenar até 5 padrões personalizados. Modo Backtest para testar resultados com relatório de perdas. Filtro de tendência. Filtro de hits. Opção de Ciclos de Martingale. Vários
    Visual Aroon Cross Signal Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicadores
    Visual Aroon Cross Signal Indicator Price: $65 Discover the power of trend identification and reversal points with the Visual Aroon Cross Signal Indicator! Designed to assist traders in recognizing key market movements, this indicator focuses on the Aroon oscillator’s signal crossing to detect market trends and shifts, offering insights into potential trade setups. Note to Buyers: This indicator is not optimized. It’s a powerful tool crafted for traders to adjust and customize according to thei
    ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis
    Josue De Matos Silva
    4 (1)
    Indicadores
    ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis -  GRATUITO   Um eficaz indicador para suas negociações O indicador toolbot traz o cálculo de candles e uma análise de probabilística para que você tenha mais segurança em suas negociações.  Teste também nosso indicador de topos e fundos   GRATUITO :    https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52385#description Teste também nosso indicador de  (RSI, ATR, ADX, OBV)    GRATUITO :    https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/53448#description Teste nosso EA ToolBot gr
    FREE
    MACD Divergence on MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicadores
    O KT MACD Divergence mostra as divergências regulares e ocultas formadas entre o preço e o oscilador. Se sua estratégia de trading antecipa uma reversão de tendência, você pode usar a divergência regular do MACD para identificar possíveis pontos de virada. Já se sua estratégia é baseada na continuação da tendência, a divergência oculta do MACD será uma boa escolha. Limitações do KT MACD Divergence Usar a divergência do MACD como único sinal de entrada pode ser arriscado. Nem toda divergência d
    MACDwithColoredDiffHistogram
    Guan Hua He
    Indicadores
    The Macd Signal with DIF line, DEA line and colored Macd Histogram. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) is both a trend–seeking and momentum indicator which uses several exponential moving averages set to closing prices to generate trading signals. The Gray Line is the DIF line. The Blue Line is the DEA line. Version 2.0: New features are added: The indicator can show Classical bearish divergence, Classical bullish divergence, Reverse bearish divergence and Reverse bullish
    Japanese Candlestick Indicator
    Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
    Indicadores
    Simple Japanese candlestick indicator Contains 3 patterns: - bearish engulfing - bullish engulfing - doji Only contains these 3 because after rigorous testing and trading (data) these seem to be the most efficient. Also contains: - alerts if enabled  When japanese candlestick is detected it is colored with relevant color depending on bias, and also shows label next to it. Labels: - BEG = Bearish engulfing - BE = Bullish engulfing - DO = Doji
    FlatBreakout MT5
    Aleksei Vorontsov
    Indicadores
    FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
    FREE
    Wavetrend for MT5
    Antonello Belgrano
    Indicadores
    Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
    KT Renko Patterns MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicadores
    O KT Renko Patterns analisa o gráfico Renko tijolo por tijolo para identificar padrões gráficos conhecidos que são amplamente utilizados por traders em diversos mercados financeiros. Em comparação com gráficos baseados em tempo, os gráficos Renko tornam a identificação de padrões muito mais fácil e visualmente clara, graças à sua aparência limpa e objetiva. O KT Renko Patterns possui vários padrões Renko, muitos dos quais são explicados com profundidade no livro "Profitable Trading with Renko
    KT Pin Bar MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicadores
    KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
    SMC FiboRe Source Code
    Jing Bo Wu
    Indicadores
    This indicator automatically identifies market structure and plots Fibonacci retracement levels in real time. It detects key swing highs and lows to mark structural points such as higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, and lower lows, helping traders quickly understand trend direction and structural shifts. Based on the detected structure, the indicator dynamically draws Fibonacci levels, allowing traders to easily spot potential retracement, pullback, and entry zones without manual drawing.
    Best SAR MT5
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    4.33 (3)
    Indicadores
    Descrição :  estamos felizes em apresentar nosso novo indicador gratuito baseado em um dos indicadores profissionais e populares no mercado forex (PSAR) este indicador é uma nova modificação no indicador SAR parabólico original, no indicador pro SAR você pode ver o cruzamento entre os pontos e o gráfico de preços, este crossover não é sinal, mas fala sobre o potencial de fim de movimento, você pode começar a comprar pelo novo ponto azul e colocar o stop loss um atr antes do primeiro ponto azul
    FREE
    Titan SuperTrend Pro
    Ilkay Ozsoy
    Indicadores
    Stop Guessing the Trend. See it Clearly. The SuperTrend is one of the most popular and reliable trend-following indicators in the world for a reason: it works. But standard versions can be hard to read in real-time. Titan SuperTrend Pro takes this classic algorithm and upgrades it for the modern trader. It provides crystal-clear visual signals on your chart and instant alerts to your phone, ensuring you never miss a major trend reversal again. It is built on the robust ATR (Average True Range) c
    Nova AC Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova AC Trader is a modern automation of the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — a Bill Williams momentum tool designed to detect shifts in market acceleration before trends fully form. This EA transforms the indicator’s early-warning nature into a structured trading system that reacts only when momentum changes are clear and consistent. Instead of waiting for the trend to be obvious, Nova AC Trader identifies when market acceleration starts to turn — offering opportunities at the earliest stage of mo
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.68 (59)
    Indicadores
    Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (3)
    Indicadores
    Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.9 (80)
    Indicadores
    Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.92 (36)
    Indicadores
    ***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.64 (11)
    Indicadores
    O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Indicadores
    Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
    SuperScalp Pro
    Van Minh Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    SuperScalp Pro – Sistema avançado de indicador de scalping com múltiplos filtros SuperScalp Pro é um sistema avançado de indicador de scalping que combina o clássico Supertrend com múltiplos filtros inteligentes de confirmação. O indicador opera de forma eficiente em todos os timeframes de M1 a H4 e é especialmente adequado para XAUUSD, BTCUSD e principais pares Forex. Pode ser usado como sistema independente ou integrado de forma flexível a estratégias de trading existentes. O indicador integra
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (100)
    Indicadores
    Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (29)
    Indicadores
    FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299$ para os primeiros 100compradores. O preço final será de 499$ . A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: VWA
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Indicadores
    Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (5)
    Indicadores
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema profissional de sinais de tendência sem repintar / sem atraso com taxa de acerto excepcional | Para MT4 / MT5 Funciona melhor em timeframes mais curtos, como 1 minuto, 5 minutos e 15 minutos. Principais características: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition é um sistema inteligente de sinais desenvolvido especificamente para operações com tendência. Utiliza uma lógica de filtragem em múltiplas camadas para detectar apenas movimentos direcionais fortes sustenta
    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Indicadores
    Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
    Divergence In Chaos Environment
    Arief
    Indicadores
    Obtenha o AUX GRATUITO e suporte EA  Download direto — Clique aqui [ D.I.C.E ] O DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment é uma ferramenta MT5 especializada criada para traders que aplicam a Teoria das Ondas de Elliott dentro das técnicas de Trading Chaos. Identifica divergências ocultas e regulares na ação do preço, sincronizadas com o ambiente de mercado caótico descrito por Bill Williams. Principais recursos Divergência alinhada com Ondas de Elliott: detecta divergências altistas e bai
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicadores
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    Trend Forecaster
    Alexey Minkov
    5 (7)
    Indicadores
    The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicadores
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicadores
    Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Indicadores
    O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Indicadores
    Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Indicadores
    MetaForecast prevê e visualiza o futuro de qualquer mercado com base nas harmonias nos dados de preços. Embora o mercado nem sempre seja previsível, se houver um padrão nos preços, o MetaForecast pode prever o futuro com a maior precisão possível. Em comparação com outros produtos similares, o MetaForecast pode gerar resultados mais precisos ao analisar as tendências do mercado. Parâmetros de entrada Past size (Tamanho do passado) Especifica o número de barras que o MetaForecast usa para criar
    ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
    Abdullah Alrai
    Indicadores
    Claro, aqui está a tradução para o português: Apresentando o Indicador de Astronomia para   MT4 / MT5 : Seu Companheiro Celestial Definitivo no Trading Você está pronto para elevar sua experiência de trading a alturas celestiais? Não procure mais do que o nosso revolucionário Indicador de Astronomia para MT4. Essa ferramenta inovadora transcende os indicadores de trading tradicionais, aproveitando o poder de algoritmos complexos para fornecer insights astronômicos incomparáveis e cálculos de pre
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (12)
    Indicadores
    FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.5 (8)
    Indicadores
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro é um indicator profissional para MetaTrader 5, projetado para auxiliar traders a identificar pontos de entrada e gerenciar risco de forma eficaz. O indicator fornece um conjunto completo de ferramentas de análise incluindo sistema de detecção de sinais, gestão automática de Entry/SL/TP, análise de volume e estatísticas de desempenho em tempo real. Guia do usuário para entender o sistema   |   Guia do usuário para outros idiomas RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS Sistema de detecção
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.74 (19)
    Indicadores
    O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Indicadores
    Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    Indicadores
    Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    Indicadores
    Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
    Golden Spike Premium
    Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    Indicadores
    IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
    VertexAlgo
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1 Precision. Speed. Exponential Growth. Are you looking for a trading system that respects the market rather than fighting it? VertexAlgo is a sophisticated engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . Launch Special: Only $195 Current Price: $195  (Standard Price: $1099) Secure your license now before the price adjusts to its true value. BONUS: After purchasing, please send a private message to receive the VertexAlgo recommended
    AurumCore EA MT5
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    AurumCore EA - Professional Gold Trading Solution PERFECT FOR PROP FIRMS & RISK-CONSCIOUS TRADERS AurumCore EA is a sophisticated, low-risk trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe . This Expert Advisor combines proven technical indicators with advanced risk management to deliver consistent, profitable results while maintaining minimal drawdown - making it the ideal choice for prop firm challenges and live accounts . KEY ADVANTAGES LOW DRAWDOWN DE
    Golden Strike Pro x30 for Prop Firm
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    GOLDEN STRIKE PRO X30 FOR PROP FIRMS - XAUUSD M15 PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM WITH EXTRAORDINARY RESULTS PROVEN PERFORMANCE - $528,436.25 PROFIT ON $200K FUNDED ACCOUNT! Transform your XAUUSD trading with this elite algorithmic system that has consistently delivered exceptional returns with minimal risk. OUTSTANDING STATISTICS THAT SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES: TOTAL PROFIT : $528,436.25 on $200K funded account MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN : Only 6.87% - Ultra-low risk! PROFIT FACTOR : 2.77 - Near
    Advanced Strike System x100
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    XAUUSD Advanced Strike System x100 - Premium MT5 Expert Advisor GOLD Trading Specialist - M15 Timeframe Professionally designed Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. Laser-focused specialization delivers superior performance through dedicated market analysis. Outstanding Backtesting Performance Total Return : 4,913.38% over 6 years Gross Profit : $10,026,760.49 Profit Factor : 5.82  Sharpe Ratio : 2.02 (Excellent risk-adjusted return
    GoldenMind EA
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
    ScalpFusion
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System Professional Edition Trading Bot ScalpFusion  is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities. Backtest Results Analysis Test Period : 2020-2025 (5 years) Initial Deposit : $5,000 Final Result : $651,397.32 Total Return : +13,027.95% History Quality : 99% Key Performance Metri
    PipSniper
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    PipSniper - Advanced Market Precision System Professional Edition Trading Bot for MT5 Overview PipSniper  is a sophisticated, multi-strategy automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with professional-grade algorithms and adaptive risk management, this Expert Advisor delivers consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Initial Investment: $500.00 Final Balance: $102,442.76 Total Net Profit: +20,388% ROI Profit Factor: 4.12 Recovery Fact
    Dynamic Structure EA
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    Dynamic Structure EA – Professional XAUUSD System Turn market volatility into stable growth. Master Gold. Are you looking for a trading tool that combines powerful profit potential with rigorous risk management? Dynamic Structure EA is not just another risky Martingale or Grid bot that puts your account in danger. It is a sophisticated algorithm based on pure Price Action and dynamic market structure, engineered specifically to dominate XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . This tool is designed f
