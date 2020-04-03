RoyalTrade Pro

🏆 RoyalProfit EA Pro - Automated London/New York Breakout System





Leverage the strategy used by institutional traders: Identify key levels during the London session and execute precise breakouts when New York opens. 100% automated.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





✨ What Does This EA Do?





RoyalProfit EA Pro implements a proven institutional strategy: during the London trading session, the EA automatically marks the maximum and minimum price range levels. When New York opens and volatility increases, the system places strategic orders to capture breakouts from those levels.





No more screen watching. The EA does everything for you: identifies levels, places orders, manages risk, protects profits, and closes positions automatically.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





🎯 Key Features





✓ 100% Automated: The EA trades on its own, you just configure and monitor





✓ Clear & Transparent Strategy: Not a "black box" - you know exactly what it does and why





✓ Dual Profit Protection: 2-level Break-Even system to secure profits





✓ Daily Loss Control: Configurable maximum daily loss limit





✓ Professional Risk Management: Automatic lot calculation based on % of your account





✓ Real-Time Visual Dashboard: See EA status, levels, statistics and more





✓ CSV Logging System: Every trade saved to CSV with 15+ data points for Excel analysis





✓ No Martingale, No Grid: Clean trading with SL/TP on every trade





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📊 How It Works (Simple 3-Step Process)





Step 1: Level Capture (London Session)





During the London session, the EA automatically tracks the high and low of the price range. These levels are drawn on your chart in real-time and frozen when the session closes.









Step 2: Order Placement (New York Open)





When New York opens, the EA places two pending orders:





• Buy Stop at London high (to capture bullish breakout)

• Sell Stop at London low (to capture bearish breakout)





If one activates, the other is automatically cancelled. Only one trade at a time.









Step 3: Automatic Management





Once in position, the Break-Even system protects your profits at two levels. All positions are automatically closed at end of day. The system resets for the next trading day.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





⚙️ Session Time Configuration





⚠️ IMPORTANT: The EA needs to operate during specific hours. Below are the times in New York (NY) timezone:





┌────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ Session 1 (London) │ 4:00 AM - 9:00 AM │ Capture levels │

│ Session 2 (New York) │ 9:35 AM - 11:00 AM │ Place orders │

│ Auto Close │ 4:50 PM │ Close positions │

└────────────────────────────────────────┘





📌 You Must Adjust According to YOUR Broker:





These times are in New York timezone. You must calculate the time difference between NY and your broker's server, and configure the EA parameters (Sesion1_OpenHour, Sesion1_CloseHour, Sesion2_OpenHour, etc.) to match.





Example: If your broker is GMT+3, the difference with NY is approximately +7/+8 hours (depending on summer/winter time). Calculate and adjust accordingly.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📈 CSV Logger System - Analyze Your Performance





Every trade the EA executes is automatically saved to a CSV file with detailed information:





• Exact entry/exit date and time

• Trade type (BUY/SELL)

• Entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit

• Profit/Loss in USD and pips

• Close reason (TP hit, SL, Break-Even, etc.)

• Trade duration

• And 15+ additional fields





Location: MQL5/Files/RoyalProfit_Trades_Log.csv





Benefit: Open the CSV in Excel or Google Sheets and analyze patterns, calculate your real win rate, identify improvements, optimize settings. You have complete control over your data.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





💼 Recommended Setup





Ideal Symbols





• Optimal: US30 (Dow Jones), NAS100, US100

• Also works: GER40, EURUSD, GBPUSD and other indices/pairs with good liquidity





Minimum Account Size





• Conservative (1% risk): $1,000 - $2,500

• Moderate (1-2% risk): $2,500 - $5,000

• Aggressive (2-3% risk): $5,000+





Timeframe





⚠️ CRITICAL: The EA only works on M5 (5-minute) charts. Do not use on other timeframes.





VPS Recommended





For 24/7 operation without interruptions, using a VPS is recommended. Not mandatory if your PC is always on during London and New York sessions.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





🛠️ Quick Installation (4 Steps)





1. Download and install the EA from MQL5 Marketplace

2. Attach to M5 chart of the symbol you want to trade (US30 recommended)

3. Configure the session times according to your broker and adjust risk % to your preference

4. Enable "AutoTrading" in MT5 and let the EA operate





Done! The EA will start trading automatically during the configured sessions.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





❓ Frequently Asked Questions





Q: Does it work with any broker?

A: Yes, it works with any MT5 broker. Best results with ECN brokers or those with low spreads.





Q: Do I need trading experience?

A: Advanced experience is not required, but you should understand basic trading concepts (SL, TP, risk management). The EA does the technical work for you.





Q: Can I use it on multiple symbols simultaneously?

A: Yes, attach the EA to a different M5 chart for each symbol. Each instance operates independently. Recommended: maximum 2-4 symbols to avoid overexposure.





Q: How do I adjust the times correctly?

A: Identify your broker's timezone (GMT+X). Calculate the difference with New York (GMT-5 in winter, GMT-4 in summer). Adjust the Sesion1 and Sesion2 parameters to match the times shown in the table above, but converted to your broker's time.





Q: Does the EA use Martingale or Grid?

A: NO. RoyalProfit EA uses clean trading with Stop Loss and Take Profit defined on every trade. No averaging losses, no grid, no dangerous strategies.





Q: Where is the CSV trade file?

A: In your MT5 data folder: MQL5/Files/RoyalProfit_Trades_Log.csv. It updates automatically after each trade.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📞 Support & Updates





✓ Free lifetime updates

✓ Support via MQL5 messaging (typical response within 24 hours)

✓ Complete user manual included

✓ Active development with improvements based on feedback





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





⚠️ Risk Warning





IMPORTANT - READ CAREFULLY:





Trading foreign exchange, indices and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You can lose some or all of your capital. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.





Past results DO NOT guarantee future results. Backtests, screenshots and metrics shown are for illustrative purposes only. Actual results will vary based on spreads, slippage, market conditions and your specific configuration.





This EA is an automated trading tool. It is not a "get rich quick" system. It requires correct configuration, prudent risk management and regular monitoring.





Recommendation: ALWAYS test on a demo account for at least 2-4 weeks before using real money. Understand how the EA works and adjust settings according to your risk tolerance.





By using this EA, you accept that you understand the risks of trading and assume complete responsibility for your investment decisions.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





RoyalProfit EA Pro v1.2

Professional London/New York Breakout System for MT5

Automated Institutional Trading