Market Shooter
- Experts
- Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
- Versão: 1.1
- Ativações: 15
Market Shooter EA — Description & Recommendation
Market Shooter EA is a professional breakout-sniping Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability market moves with precision and discipline.
The EA uses a smart price breakout detection system, targeting key support and resistance levels, then executes trades with sniper-level accuracy using buffer confirmation and volatility-aware scaling.
The strategy focuses on clean market structure, avoiding noise and low-quality entries, making it suitable for traders who prefer controlled risk and consistent execution rather than over-trading.
⚙️Recommended Trading Setup
-
Symbol: GBPUSD
-
Timeframes:
-
15 Minutes (M15) – Faster entries, more opportunities
-
30 Minutes (M30) – Cleaner signals, higher stability
-
-
Account Type: Any Account
Strategy Highlights
-
Smart breakout logic with confirmation buffer
-
ATR-based dynamic position scaling (rescue system)
-
Global basket profit & loss management
-
Daily profit target with automatic trading stop
-
Spread and trading-hours filtering for better execution
-
Auto lot scaling based on account balance
Best Use Case
Market Shooter EA performs best during active market sessions (London & New York) on GBPUSD, where volatility and liquidity allow breakouts to develop cleanly without excessive spread or slippage.