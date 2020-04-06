Golden trend finder Simple EA

📈 Unlock Your Trading Potential with Golden Trend Finder Simple EA! 🚀

Tired of endless hours staring at charts? Ready to automate your strategy and target high-potential trends? The Golden Trend Finder EA is a sophisticated and ready-to-use Expert Advisor designed to help you navigate the volatile Gold market (XAUUSD) with precision.

This EA is not a risky "set and forget" system like Martingale or Grid; instead, it is built on a robust, trend-following strategy that analyzes market momentum and volatility to identify and capitalize on strong trading opportunities.

🔥 Key Advantages & Features:

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD M5): The EA comes pre-optimized for the M5 timeframe on Gold, a favorite high-volatility asset. This means it's tuned for immediate action—just attach it to your chart and you're ready to trade on the Exness broker. If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

    For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions.

The optimization results were tested on Exness Cent Account, showing: Maximum drawdown: 4,79% Profit factor: 7.35 Initial capital: $100

  • Intelligent Trend Confirmation: It uses a powerful combination of Moving Averages (SMA & EMA), the Commodity Channel Index (CCI), and the Parabolic SAR (SAR) to rigorously confirm trade signals, ensuring you're only entering high-probability trends.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Forget static lot sizes! The EA incorporates a Probability-Based Money Management System that automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your specified risk percentage and the strength (probability) of the detected signal. Higher confidence signals get a more appropriate lot size. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protect your profits effectively. The system uses Average True Range (ATR) to set a dynamic Trailing Stop, which only activates once the trade is a certain distance in profit, securing gains as the trend continues. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • Built-in Daily Cut Loss: Trade with peace of mind knowing you're protected. Set a maximum daily drawdown percentage, and the EA will automatically close all trades if the limit is reached, preserving your capital for the next trading day. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • Time Filtering: Control when the EA operates, allowing you to avoid unpredictable market hours and focus only on the most active and favorable trading times.

  • Safety First: We avoid risky, high-drawdown methods. No Martingale or Grid techniques are used, prioritizing sustainable and reliable growth.


🛠️ Ready-to-Use Parameters (Inputs):

The Golden Trend Finder EA offers a range of customizable inputs, allowing you to fine-tune the strategy to your personal risk tolerance and trading style.

  • RiskPercentage: Your maximum risk per trade, calculated as a percentage of your account equity. Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • Lots: A fixed lot size to be used if RiskPercentage is set to 0 .

  • StartHour / EndHour: Defines the hours during which the EA is allowed to open new trades.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to check for market volatility. The EA will only trade if volatility (ATR) is above the set threshold.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Parameters for the higher timeframe EMA filter, ensuring trades align with the long-term trend.

  • DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage of loss allowed in a single trading day before the EA stops trading. Set to 0 to disable. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • SMAPeriod / CCIPeriod / SARStep / SARMaximum: The core indicators used for generating and confirming entry signals. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Defines the distance for the trailing stop based on ATR. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiple of ATR profit required to activate the trailing stop. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153251)

  • DayRange: The number of daily bars used to calculate the Take Profit distance, basing your profit target on recent market movement.

  • magicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's trades.

Don't just chase the market—find the trend!

Download the Golden Trend Finder Simple EA today and experience the power of automated, intelligent trading built for Gold!


Produtos recomendados
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicadores
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicadores
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicadores
Smart FVG Indicator MT4 – Detecção Avançada de Fair Value Gap para MetaTrader 4 O Smart FVG Indicator para MetaTrader 4 oferece detecção, monitorização e alertas profissionais de Fair Value Gap (FVG) diretamente nos seus gráficos. Ele combina filtragem baseada em ATR com lógica sensível à estrutura para remover ruído, adaptar‑se à liquidez e manter apenas os desequilíbrios mais relevantes para decisões precisas. Principais vantagens Deteção precisa de FVG: identifica ineficiências reais de pre
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicadores
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicadores
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicadores
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Indicadores
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicadores
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicadores
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Indicadores
Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
FREE
Wave Reversal Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
4 (2)
Indicadores
Wave Reversal Indicator - determina a direção e as reversões de preço em torno da linha de equilíbrio. O indicador mostra os movimentos das ondas e os picos de tendência. Dá recomendações sobre onde seguir o trader, ajuda a seguir a estratégia de trading. É um complemento a uma estratégia intradiária ou de médio prazo. Quase todos os parâmetros são selecionados para cada intervalo de tempo e mudam automaticamente; Prazos ideais para utilizar M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. Funciona em vários instrumentos
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicadores
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicadores
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicadores
Indicador MACD em MetaTrader 4/5 parece diferente do que o MACD faz na maioria dos outros softwares gráficos. Isso é porque a versão MetaTrader 4/5 de MACD mostra a linha MACD como um histograma quando é tradicionalmente apresentado como uma linha. Além disso, a versão MetaTrader 4/5 calcula a linha de sinal usando uma SMA, no entanto de acordo com a definição, o indicador MACD supostamente é calculado com uma EMA. A versão MetaTrader 4/5 também não computa um verdadeiro Histograma MACD (a difer
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicadores
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicadores
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro — Baseado no indicador Trend Catcher, um dos mais queridos pelos traders, e após muitos pedidos, finalmente temos o Trend Catcher EA. Um Expert Advisor de nova geração que combina automação algorítmica com controle manual direto, oferecendo total comando sobre o mercado. Ele é rápido, adaptável e projetado para traders que valorizam clareza, desempenho e liberdade de decisão. Desenvolvido e otimizado especificamente para EURUSD utilizando dados de ticks reais (99,9%), o Tren
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicadores
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicadores
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Se você gosta deste projeto, deixe uma revisão de 5 estrelas. Este indicador desenha os preços abertos, altos, baixos e finais para o especificado período e pode ser ajustado para um fuso horário específico. Estes são níveis importantes olhados por muitos institucional e profissional comerciantes e pode ser útil para você saber os lugares onde eles podem ser mais activa. Os períodos disponíveis são: Dia anterior. Semana anterior. Mês anterior. Quarto anterior. Ano anterior. Ou: Dia atual. Seman
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.57 (58)
Indicadores
Este indicador identifica os padrões harmónicos mais populares que prevêem os pontos de inversão do mercado. Estes padrões harmónicos são formações de preços que se repetem constantemente no mercado forex e sugerem possíveis movimentos de preços futuros / Versão MT5 gratuita Além disso, este indicador tem um sinal de entrada no mercado incorporado, bem como vários take profits e stop losses. Deve-se notar que, embora o indicador de padrão harmónico possa fornecer sinais de compra / venda por s
FREE
PZ The Zone
PZ TRADING SLU
4.33 (3)
Indicadores
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to
FREE
Triple RSI
Pablo Leonardo Spata
1 (1)
Indicadores
OLHE A SEGUINTE ESTRATÉGIA COM ESTE INDICADOR. O RSI triplo é uma ferramenta que usa o RSI clássico, mas em vários períodos de tempo para encontrar reversões do mercado. 1. ️ Idéia por trás do indicador e sua estratégia: Na negociação, seja Forex ou qualquer outro ativo, o ideal é manter a simplicidade, quanto mais simples melhor. A estratégia de triplo RSI é uma das estratégias simples que buscam retornos de mercado. Em nossa experiência, onde sempre há mais dinheiro a ganhar, é nas
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicadores
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff é um EA projetado especificamente para o comércio de ouro. O trabalho é baseado na abertura de ordens no indicador Gold Stuff, portanto, o consultor trabalha na estratégia "Trend Follow", o que significa seguir a tendência. Importante! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para obter instruções e bônus! Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso indicador Strong Support e Trend Scanner, envie uma mensagem privada. a mim! Os resultados em tempo real podem ser vist
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Experts
O EA Trend Ai foi projetado para funcionar com o indicador Trend Ai, que realizará sua própria análise de mercado combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão, assumindo todos os sinais do indicador de forma totalmente automática! O EA contém diversos parâmetros externos totalmente ajustáveis e permite que o trader personalize o especialista de acordo com sua escolha. Assim que o ponto verde aparecer, o EA se preparará para uma operação de com
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
3 (2)
Experts
O Game Change EA é um sistema de negociação de acompanhamento de tendências baseado no indicador Game Changer. Vende automaticamente sempre que se forma um ponto vermelho e continua na direção de venda até que apareça um X amarelo, o que sinaliza um possível fim da tendência. A mesma lógica se aplica às negociações de compra. Quando aparece um ponto azul, o EA começa a comprar e fechará o ciclo de compra assim que for detetado um X amarelo. Este EA é adequado para qualquer par de moedas e qualqu
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para todos os pares Forex e ouro (XAUUSD) . O sistema apresenta o melhor desempenho em contas ECN com spreads inferiores a 10 pontos
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Experts
Capivara EA é um sistema avançado de acompanhamento automatizado de tendências baseado no indicador Hama. Se o mercado ficar em baixa e o indicador ficar vermelho, o EA venderá; se o mercado ficar em alta e o indicador ficar azul, o EA comprará. O EA pode detectar com precisão o início das tendências de alta e de baixa e controlará as negociações abertas em um estilo martingale/grade até atingir TP. Pares recomendados: Todos os pares principais como eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd e também pares
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp é um sistema de scalping bidirecional de curto prazo que tenta extrair lucros rapidamente com entradas altamente precisas. Sinal ao vivo do Scalp Unscalp em breve! O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 99 USD Sem grid, sem martingale. Cada operação é realizada de forma independente Stop loss fixo disponível, com sistema virtual de trailing stop dinâmico Painel de negociação interativo e configurações precisas de tamanho de lote Recomendado Gráfico: EURUSD, GBPUSD,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combina uma estratégia de breakout e de seguimento de tendências com um máximo de duas negociações por dia.  Contacte-me imediatamente após a compra para obter um bónus pessoal!  Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso forte apoio e indicador de Scanner de tendência, por favor pm. Eu!   Por favor, note que eu não vendo meus EA ou conjuntos especiais no telegram, ele só está disponível no Mql5 e meus arquivos de Conjunto estão disponíveis apenas no meu blog aqui.  Tenha cuid
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (561)
Experts
EA Black Dragon funciona no indicador Black Dragon. O Expert Advisor abre um negócio pela cor do indicador, então é possível construir a rede de pedidos ou trabalhar com um stop loss. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Você pode encontrar todas as configurações aqui! Recomendações Pares de moedas EURUSD GBPUSD  Prazo M15  Depósito recomendado 1000 dólares ou centavos  Configurações
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   é um robô de negociação automatizado de múltiplas moedas para operações estáveis a longo prazo no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi desenvolvido utilizando algoritmos comprovados para analisar preços e volatilidade de mercado e tem como foco negociações cautelosas com riscos controlados. ATENÇÃO!   Promoção de Ano Novo: as 15 primeiras compras pagam apenas $99 Próximos 15 - $159 Preço final: US$ 229 Aproveite já esta oferta! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/pr
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (6)
Experts
O BB Scalping Expert é minha mais recente e poderosa obra-prima em operações de breakout/scalping e sem martingale, operando ouro com precisão! Este sistema opera em breakouts usando a banda de Bollinger e o indicador Zig-Zag em combinação. Várias ordens pendentes são colocadas na máxima e na mínima das bandas de Bollinger. Quando acionadas, há um trailing stop seguindo o preço de breakout até que as ordens sejam interrompidas. O EA utiliza o indicador Zig-Zag para stop loss dinâmico, protegend
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
Mais do autor
Smart Trend Tracer
Andri Maulana
3.75 (4)
Indicadores
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Smart Trend Tracer Tired of getting lost in market noise? Ready to find the clearest trends with pinpoint accuracy? Introducing Smart Trend Tracer , the ultimate tool designed to cut through the clutter and reveal the most profitable market swings. This isn't just another indicator; it's your personal guide to spotting trends as they form, giving you the confidence to make smarter trading decisions. Smart Trend Tracer identifies significant highs and lows on your
FREE
Ultimate Trend Sniper
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Ultimate Trend Sniper Are you tired of missing out on major market moves? Want to spot trends with laser-like precision? The Ultimate Trend Sniper is a powerful, yet easy-to-use indicator designed to help you do just that. It's not just another moving average—it's a smart tool that gives you a clear edge in the market. Main Features & Benefits: Precision Entry & Exit Signals: The indicator uses two advanced T3 moving averages to generate highly accurate bu
FREE
Signal King
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Signal King: Your Supreme Trend Indicator Ever felt lost in the noise of the market? The "Signal King" indicator cuts through the chaos, delivering clear, high-probability buy and sell signals directly to your chart. This isn't just another trend indicator; it's a powerful tool designed to give you an edge by combining the robust Supertrend with a reliable EMA filter . The Supertrend excels at identifying the overall market direction, while the EMA acts as a powerful confirmation filter. This du
FREE
Keltner Signals Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Keltner Signals Pro: Trade Smarter, Earn More! Keltner Signals Pro Now available in EA format. Download Now. Boost your trading accuracy and eliminate false signals with Keltner Signals Pro – the advanced yet intuitive indicator designed for serious traders seeking consistent profits! Tired of misleading trading signals? Keltner Signals Pro masterfully combines the power of Keltner Channels for identifying crucial price breakouts with an unbeatable EMA200 Trend Filter . The result? More accurate
FREE
Golden Trend Finder
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Discover Your Edge with Golden Trend Finder Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Golden Trend Finder is the all-in-one indicator designed to give you a decisive advantage in the market. It's not just another tool; it's a powerful signal generator that combines multiple advanced indicators to provide you with clear, confirmed trading opportunities. Imagine having a smart system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit a trade, filtered to avoid false signals. Golden Trend Finder doe
FREE
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
Trend Hunter Ultimate
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Discover Your Edge with Trend Hunter Ultimate Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Trend Hunter Ultimate is the powerful MT4 indicator designed to cut through the market noise and give you clear, precise trading signals. Built on a proven strategy that combines multiple moving averages and the Stochastic oscillator, this tool is your key to identifying high-probability trend and reversal opportunities. Key Features & Benefits Pinpoint Accuracy: Our unique filtering system uses two EMAs
FREE
Trend Reversal Master
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Trend Reversal Master Unlock Your Trading Potential with Precision Are you tired of missing key market reversals? Do you struggle to find high-probability entry points? "Trend Reversal Master" is the smart MQL4 indicator designed to help you spot potential trend shifts with confidence and clarity. This powerful tool combines the best of two worlds: the dynamic Parabolic SAR (PSAR) and the robust 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). By filtering PSAR signals through the long-term trend de
FREE
Trend Sensing Pro
Andri Maulana
5 (1)
Indicadores
Unlock Smarter Trading with Trend-Sensing Pro Are you tired of confusing charts and late signals? Trend-Sensing Pro is a powerful yet simple indicator designed to help you see market trends with crystal clarity. It combines the smoothness of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) with a unique candle visualization, giving you a clean, noise-free view of the market's direction. Why You'll Love Trend-Sensing Pro See the True Trend : Trend-Sensing Pro cuts through market noise, making it easy to ident
FREE
Smart Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Unleash Smarter Trading with the Smart Signal Generator Tired of guesswork in your trading? The Smart Signal Generator is your new essential tool, designed to simplify your strategy and give you a powerful edge. This isn't just another indicator—it's a system built to provide you with high-probability entry signals, saving you time and boosting your confidence. Key Advantages & Features Intelligent Signal Generation : Our system goes beyond basic crossovers. It uses a built-in EMA filter to conf
FREE
Candle Sync Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Unlock Smarter Trades with Candle Sync Pro! Are you tired of conflicting signals across different timeframes? Do you wish you had a clearer view of the market's true direction? "Candle Sync Pro" is your essential tool for making more confident and informed trading decisions! This powerful indicator cuts through the noise, allowing you to see the bigger picture by visualizing higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. No more switching back and forth, no more guesswork – just pure,
FREE
Signal Compass Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Find Your Trading Direction with Signal Compass Pro ! Tired of guessing your next move? Signal Compass Pro is your answer. This indicator isn't just a tool; it's your personal compass in the financial markets. By combining three powerful momentum indicators— CCI , WPR , and Force Index —we provide confirmed trading signals that are cleaner, more reliable, and less prone to "noise." Key Features & Advantages Confirmed Signals: No more guesswork. This indicator merges the power of three momentum i
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Dynamic Color Fibonacci Indicator This tool is designed to automate the process of drawing and updating Fibonacci levels on your chart. It automatically adjusts to market trends, providing clear visual cues and alerts to help you analyze price movements. Key Features Adaptive Colors: The Fibonacci lines automatically change color to reflect the current trend. They appear blue during uptrends and red during downtrends, giving you an immediate visual sense of the market direction without manual a
Visual Trend Ribbon
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Transform Your Trading with the Visual Trend Ribbon Tired of missing the big moves? Do you struggle to identify the market's true direction? The Visual Trend Ribbon is your solution. This powerful indicator cuts through the market noise, giving you a clear, visual understanding of the trend so you can trade with confidence. Instead of a single, lagging line, the Visual Trend Ribbon uses a dynamic band of multiple moving averages to show you the market's true momentum. When the ribbon expands, t
FREE
Momentum Master
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Unlock your trading potential with Momentum Master , the smart indicator designed to help you navigate the markets with confidence. This powerful tool provides clear, actionable signals by combining the strengths of multiple proven indicators. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to precision trading. Momentum Master is more than just a signal provider; it's your personal market analyst. It uses a unique combination of Moving Averages (EMA 34 & 55) to identify the trend, MACD for trade confirmatio
FREE
Ultimate Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Ultimate Signal Generator: Your Edge in the Market Are you tired of guessing your next move in the market? The Ultimate Signal Generator is here to change that. This powerful MQL4 indicator is designed to give you a clear trading advantage by providing reliable buy and sell signals. It's a smart, effective tool that helps you make confident decisions, so you can focus on your strategy, not on uncertainty. Key Advantages and Features Pinpoint Accuracy: Our indicator uses a unique blend of Bollin
FREE
Precision Signals
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Stochastic with Trend Filter: Precision Signals This is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want more reliable signals from the classic Stochastic oscillator. How It Works: This indicator improves on the standard Stochastic by adding a powerful trend filter. It uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to determine the overall direction of the market. The indicator will only generate a "buy" signal when both the Stochastic crossover is bullish and the price is above the
FREE
Beyond the Bands
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands , is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence. What makes Beyond the Bands differen
FREE
WilliamsTrend Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Elevate Your Trading with WilliamsTrend Pro Ready to take your trading to the next level? WilliamsTrend Pro is the ultimate tool designed to help you spot high-probability trade setups with precision and confidence. By combining the power of the Williams %R oscillator with a 200-period EMA trend filter , this indicator helps you trade smarter, not harder. Stop second-guessing your entries and exits. WilliamsTrend Pro filters out the noise, ensuring you only get signals that are aligned with the
FREE
Catch the Turn
Andri Maulana
1 (1)
Indicadores
Catch The Turn: The 5-Factor Confluence Trading System Tired of conflicting indicators and missed entries? is your complete decision engine, designed to cut through market noise and deliver high-confidence entry signals exactly when a major market move begins. The Power of 5-in-1 Confluence Stop trading on doubt. Our proprietary engine eliminates false signals by generating a trade signal only when five independent, proven indicators are in full, unequivocal agreement. This rigorous confirma
FREE
Master Trend Analyzer
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
The   Master Trend Analyzer   is a powerful and flexible MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to help traders analyze trends across multiple timeframes simultaneously. By combining multiple Moving Averages (MAs) from different timeframes into one chart, this tool provides a clear and comprehensive view of market trends, making it easier to identify key support/resistance levels, confirm trends, and make informed trading decisions. Advantages of Multi-Timeframe MA Master Multi-Timeframe Analysis
FREE
Precision Entry Master
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Precision Entry Master: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of second-guessing your trades? The Precision Entry Master indicator is designed to help you find high-quality entry points with confidence. It combines two powerful market analyses to give you a clear signal, filtering out noise and false signals so you can focus on the best opportunities. Our unique system works by finding the perfect moment when market momentum is changing and the overall trend is in your favor. When these two condit
FREE
Apex Trend Detector
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Apex Trend Detector! Are you tired of missing out on profitable trades? Do you struggle to find reliable entry and exit points in the volatile forex market? It's time to upgrade your trading arsenal with the Apex Trend Detector – the intelligent MT4 indicator designed to cut through market noise and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities! The Apex Trend Detector isn't just another indicator; it's a sophisticated signal system that expertly fuses t
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA
Andri Maulana
Utilitários
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA This Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool for MetaTrader 4 that uses Fibonacci principles combined with risk management. It is designed to automate trade entries and exits based on dynamic Fibonacci levels while including built-in risk controls. Important Note: This EA requires the Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection indicator to function. Key Features Automated Trade Execution: The EA places and manages trades automatically at key Fibonacci retracement and extensi
FREE
Stochastic Market Master
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Master Your Market Entries and Exits! Are you tired of confusing, noisy indicators that give you false signals? The Stochastic Market Master is designed to cut through the noise and deliver crystal-clear trading opportunities directly to you. This powerful tool uses a unique double-smoothing process to provide more accurate buy and sell signals, helping you spot trend reversals with confidence and precision. With this indicator, you can stop staring at your screen all day. Our built-in alert and
FREE
Wave Rider
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
The Wave Rider Indicator: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of trying to guess market movements? The Wave Rider indicator is your solution. It's an intelligent tool designed to help you spot profitable trends with ease and confidence. What makes it so powerful? See Trends Clearly : Wave Rider simplifies complex market data, so you can easily identify the direction of the trend and make smarter decisions. Get Timely Signals : It gives you clear buy and sell signals, helping you pinpoint the be
FREE
Multi Time frame Support Resistance
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4. Professional Tool for Technical Traders. Key Advantages Multi-Timeframe Analysis   - View critical levels from different timeframes simultaneously Real-Time Alerts   - Instant notifications when key levels change Customizable Display   - Adjust colors, line styles, and timeframes to match your strategy User-Friendly   - Easy setup with clear visual labels for all levels Core Features   Multi-Chart Integration : Track S/R from up to 4 t
Last High and Low
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Last High and Low Indicator Features Dynamic High/Low Lines : Automatically plots horizontal lines showing the highest high and lowest low over a selected number of past bars. Customizable Lookback Period : Adjust how many bars the indicator analyzes to find highs/lows. Visual Customization : Choose line colors (red for high, blue for low). Adjust line style (dashed, solid, etc.) and thickness. Price Labels : Displays the exact price and bar count for clarity (e.g., "High (10 bars): 1.1200").
Scalp Master Pro
Andri Maulana
Utilitários
Scalp Master Pro.  Scalp Master Pro   is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to scalp the markets with precision and confidence. Built with advanced ATR-based strategies, this EA dynamically adjusts to market conditions, ensuring optimal managing risk effectively. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA simplifies managing trades and incorporating smart spread adjustments for better execution. Advantages of Scalp Master Pro: Risk Management : Inco
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário