Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4

5

Live signal

Monitoring

MT5 version


Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently!

This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level breakout strategy. Bitcoin Scalper Pro analyzes market data in real time and pinpoints key levels, preparing for rapid market movements.

Bitcoin Scalper Pro is a tool for traders who value stability, accuracy, and want to make the most of the crypto market dynamics. Customize it to your trading style and watch it work for you, using a modern approach to analysis and trading.


To start trading with the advisor, simply install it on the BTCUSD currency pair chart with the H1 timeframe using the standard settings, and before starting work, select the appropriate risk level for you.


Peculiarities:

- does not use dangerous martingale or grid strategies;
- fixed stop loss, allowing you to control the maximum risk level per transaction;
- automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading and full control of capital;
- fully automated and does not require the participation of a trader in trading;
- uses the classic system of technical analysis for breaking through price levels, proven over decades, modernized for the modern forex market.


Specifications:

Platform: 
 MT5
Timeframe: H1
Currency: 
 BTCUSD
Strategy: Trading on price level breakouts
Trading hours: 24/7
Minimum deposit: 100$
carvalho1991
25
carvalho1991 2025.11.22 20:27 
 

This is the first Expert Advisor I've purchased on this website. And I must say, it's worth every penny, and more. The Expert Advisor is quite easy to set up and effective. Honestly, before purchasing Bitcoin Scalper, I didn't really believe a trading robot could be so useful and effective, but now I've seen it for myself. My highest recommendation!

BaranStorm
24
BaranStorm 2025.11.11 15:25 
 

I bought the Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4 advisor and have already tested it on a live account. Setting it up took minimal time—everything works right out of the box.

During this time, the advisor has opened several BTCUSD trades on H1, all with stop-losses, which gives me a sense of risk control. The profits aren't sky-high yet, but they're stable—most importantly, there are no sharp drops.

I'd also like to highlight the automated capital management: the trade volume increases proportionally to my capital growth. This is a plus for me, as I don't have to constantly intervene and adjust the lot size.

Overall, my impressions are positive: the advisor really makes trading easier and takes the hassle out of it. I think it's suitable for those who want to automate their Bitcoin trading without unnecessary risk.

Responder ao comentário