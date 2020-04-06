Forex Trend Hunter MT4

Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404

Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders.

Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market. With its help, you can enjoy the opportunity of making several hundred pips worth of profit per single transaction.

If so far you have mainly used scalping forex robots, you would certainly be convinced that they are strongly dependent on broker trading conditions, and that the least spread widening leads to them making rapid losses: losses of your money. If you are yet another disappointed customer of Asian scalp traders, do look carefully at Forex Trend Hunter.

Forex Trend Hunter also has a MT5 version! Click here to check it!

Forex Trend Hunter supports the following currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDCAD and USDJPY.

Forex Trend Hunter also works on GOLD. It supports these gold pairs: XAUUSD, XAUEUR, and XAUAUD.

Default settings are optimized for EURUSD! .Set files for the rest of the supported pairs you can find here!

Recommended Time Frame: H1

Backtesting method: H1 Every Tick!

Fast backtesting method: M1 Open price!


Forex Trend Hunter comes with Advanced Drawdown Protection System - Especially suitable (and not only) for users who trade with prop firms, FTMO and funded accounts.


Top Features

  • Fully Automated - 100% Hands Free! No manual interventions required!
  • Money Management -Integrated advanced account and money management system.
  • 2 Recovery Systems - Two Build in advanced loss recovery systems.
  • Easy to use - Extremely easy to use, understand and setup.
  • Work With All Brokers - Work with all brokers and accounts (including US based brokers).
  • Broker Protection - Protects you against unfair brokers and their techniques of deception.
  • Fully Customizable - Can be customized and adapted to individual needs.
  • Lifetime Support - Lifetime support and free updates for all Expert Advisors.
  • High Profits - You have the opportunity of making profits of over 300 pips per single transaction.
  • Advanced Time Management System
  • Advanced Drawdown Protection System - You can now limit daily losses, control maximum lot exposure, set equity thresholds, and more—all fully customizable from the EA inputs. These features are perfect for prop firm traders, FTMO challenges, and anyone who wants tighter risk control.


Forex Trend Hunter comes with Advanced Recovery System

Advanced Recovery System is a system that allows making profits even in inappropriate market conditions. It is no secret that the forex market is very dynamic and constantly changing. Some strategies that have been profitable before are difficult to survive in such moments. Modern expert advisors must survive in all conditions. That is why Forex Trend Hunter is equipped with Advanced Recovery System.

How does Advanced Recovery System work?
When the system is activated, all open trades are monitored. If a trade reaches X pips loss, it is closed and a recovery trade is opened in the opposite direction - in the direction of the market. Recovery trades are managed differently. If the market continues in the wrong direction then additional recovery trades are opened. Of course, all this can be configured in the EA settings precisely.

Forex Trend Hunter Settings

  • Allow_BUY – Enables BUY (Long) trades for the EA.
  • Allow_SELL – Enables SELL (Short) trades for the EA.
  • Robot_Comment – This parameter is only optional. If you put any text as value of this parameter, it will be showed on the terminal as a comment of open trades. This is useful if you use another EA and you want to separate the trades of each EA.
  • Magic – This is a unique number used by the robot to identify its own trades. It could be same for all supported currency pairs. It is not necessary to change it. The most important thing is to be different than the Magic Number of another EA used in same account with Forex Trend Hunter.
  • Max_Spread – This is the maximum allowed value of the Spread at which the robot can work/make trades.
  • Max_Slippage – This is the maximum allowed value of the Slippage at which the robot can work/make trades.
  • NFA – if your broker is NFA /no hedge & FIFO/  regulated, you should use NFA=true
  • Lots – Fixed Lot size.
  • Auto_Risk – if the value is greater than zero, the system will calculate the trading lots automatically, as a percentage of the account free margin. As an example, if your account free margin is 10 000 and you use Auto_Risk=5, the system will open a position with 0.5 lots.
Click here to check full list of available settings and download .set files for each supported pair! - the .set files are updated on 27th November 2023!


You may check my other products in my profile.


Mais do autor
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the ma
Forex Pulse Detector MT5
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Pulse Detector – The 3-in-1 Trading Powerhouse Forex Pulse Detector is a one-of-a-kind expert advisor (EA) that combines three powerful trading functionalities in a single system: 1. Fully Automated Trading 2. Manual Trading Capability 3. AI-Driven Signal Execution That’s why we proudly call it a “3-in-1 Trading System.” Developed to capitalize on market impulses, Forex Pulse De
FX365 MA Crossover EA
Gyunay Sali
3.83 (6)
Experts
FX365 MA Crossover EA is a completely FREE expert advisors specially developed for users who love to do their own configuration and optimization. The EA comes without optimizations but everything one trader need to configure and adapt the EA to any forex instrument/pair. FX365 MA Crossover EA is based on the popular Moving Average indicator. The idea behind this EA is to use two MA indicators. One FAST and the second one SLOW. When both MA crossed each other the EA trades. When the FAST MA line
FREE
Trade Master
Gyunay Sali
Utilitários
Trade Master is advanced forex robot for manual trading and managing open trades. When attached to a chart it prints two buttons BUY and SELL. Using these two buttons you can trade manually by predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit and other parameters. Trade Master is also equipped with Trailing Stop system to protect the profits. Trade Master is the best tools for scheduled closing of trades. It can be used for closing trades for each weekday from Monday to Friday at specific time (hour and minutes
FREE
Smart Impulse Trader
Gyunay Sali
5 (1)
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $56 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Smart Impulse Trader is an automated forex trading robot. The main idea behind this strategy is to detect the impulse and to open two trades at the same time and in the same direction. There are separate take profits for both trades: First_Trade_TP and Second_Trade_TP. When the first trade is closed with profit, then the robot sets take profit value to the second trade. The distance is equ
Dynamic Pro Scalper
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Dynamic Pro Scalper is one of the best Asian scalper on the market. It is completely automated trading system. The main idea behind the Dynamic Pro Scalper is to trade during the Asian session. The EA carefully watches the price of the currency pairs and the volatility of the market. It can trade only during some specific time range which is different for each supported pair. This informat
Forex Pulse Detector
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Pulse Detector – The 3-in-1 Trading Powerhouse Forex Pulse Detector is a one-of-a-kind expert advisor (EA) that combines three powerful trading functionalities in a single system: 1. Fully Automated Trading 2. Manual Trading Capability 3. AI-Driven Signal Execution That’s why we proudly call it a “3-in-1 Trading System.” Developed to capitalize on market impulses, Forex Pulse De
Forex Trend Tracker
Gyunay Sali
Indicadores
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $56 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon! The Forex Trend Tracker is an advanced tool designed to enhance the trading capabilities of forex traders. This sophisticated indicator uses complex mathematical formulas alongside the Average True Range (ATR) to detect the beginnings of new upward and downward trends in the forex market. It offers visual cues and real-time alerts to give traders a competitive advantage in the fast-paced w
Forex Trend Tracker MT5
Gyunay Sali
Indicadores
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $56 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon! The Forex Trend Tracker is an advanced tool designed to enhance the trading capabilities of forex traders. This sophisticated indicator uses complex mathematical formulas alongside the Average True Range (ATR) to detect the beginnings of new upward and downward trends in the forex market. It offers visual cues and real-time alerts to give traders a competitive advantage in the fast-paced w
