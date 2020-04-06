LSTM Ensemble

LSTM Ensemble is a professional trading expert built on an ensemble of 12 independent LSTM models, each of which represents a separate trading strategy. Instead of a single “ideal” model trained using the classic 80/20 scheme, the expert uses a collective decision approach, where the final trading signal is formed based on the consensus of multiple neural networks.


>>>>> ===== <<<<<<

35% Holiday Discount — Grab It Now for $210!

>>>>> ===== <<<<<<


Key idea: an ensemble instead of a single model

The traditional approach to training neural networks in trading is: one model → one training → one opinion about the market. Even with careful data splitting (80% training / 20% testing), such a model inevitably adapts to a specific historical period. The market changes — and the model starts to make mistakes.

LSTM Ensemble solves this problem in a fundamentally different way.


How it works

The expert uses 12 LSTM models. Each model:

  • is trained independently on its own historical fold,
  • views the market from a different angle,
  • has its own strengths and weaknesses

The final trading decision is the aggregated result of the entire ensemble, not the opinion of a single network.


Why an ensemble is more stable than 80/20 training

The main advantage of an ensemble is robustness.

  • An error in one model does not determine the final signal
  • Local overfitting effects are smoothed out
  • Random market anomalies do not lead to sharp drawdowns
  • The expert adapts better to changes in market phases


Simply put:

one model can be wrong
twelve models at the same time — much less often

This makes the strategy more predictable, stable, and resilient in real trading, not just in the strategy tester.


Trading logic

  • Main timeframe: H6
  • An optimal balance between market noise and signal lag.
  • The expert regularly reassesses market conditions and updates decisions as new data arrives.
  • Multi-currency mode: simultaneous trading on 6 currency pairs.


LSTM Ensemble is suitable for those who:

  • are tired of “all-or-nothing” strategies,
  • understand that the market changes,
  • value stability over one-time records,
  • want an algorithm that adapts rather than getting stuck in the past


Input parameters

=== Advanced Settings ===
Max positions per symbol – Maximum number of positions per symbol.
Range between positions (points) – Minimum distance between additional positions.
Risk per trade (%) – Risk per trade as a percentage of the deposit (automatic lot calculation).
Spread max – Maximum allowed spread for market entry.
Suffix for symbols – Broker symbol suffix (e.g., .m, _i).

=== Standard Settings ===
Comment — Order comment
Magic number — Unique trade identifier
Take profit (points) — Fixed TP
Stop loss (points) — Fixed SL
Trailing stop (points) — Trailing stop (0 — disabled)

=== Misc ===
Draw font color / size — Visual settings
Log messages (min) — How often to print messages to the event log (minutes).
Multi mode — Multi-currency mode (recommended true)

=== Your Symbols ===
Enable or disable trading for each of the 6 available symbols — you can keep only the markets you consider suitable.


    Produtos recomendados
    Arbitrage Triad Pro
    Gabriel Lopes Rocha De Moraes
    Experts
    Arbitrage Triad Pro – Inteligência Avançada em Arbitragem Tripla no Mercado Forex Arbitrage Triad Pro é um Expert Advisor de última geração que utiliza um sistema inteligente de arbitragem tripla para identificar e aproveitar rapidamente oportunidades de lucro entre diferentes pares de moedas, de forma totalmente automatizada. Desenvolvido para traders que buscam precisão, consistência e eficiência , o robô combina análise estatística avançada, monitoramento de preços em tempo real e execução in
    Open Season
    Philipp Shvetsov
    Experts
    Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
    SNeox AI MT5
    Anastasiya Morozova
    Experts
    SNeox AI   é um robô de negociação automatizado de múltiplas moedas para operações estáveis a longo prazo no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi desenvolvido utilizando algoritmos comprovados para analisar preços e volatilidade de mercado e tem como foco negociações cautelosas com riscos controlados. ATENÇÃO!   Promoção de Ano Novo: as 15 primeiras compras pagam apenas $99 Próximos 15 - $159 Preço final: US$ 229 Aproveite já esta oferta! MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/pr
    Full Snap
    Elzbieta Furyk
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Full Snap baseia-se em um princípio fundamental: cada par de moedas tem sua própria "personalidade", padrões de volatilidade e condições ideais de negociação. Em vez de aplicar estratégias genéricas a todos os mercados, o Full Snap utiliza oito estratégias algorítmicas distintas, cada uma calibrada especificamente para maximizar a eficiência de seu par-alvo. Este Expert Advisor (EA) foca em estratégias perfeitamente ajustadas, onde cada algoritmo aproveita as características únicas de cada par
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    Raja Trading Pro
    Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
    Experts
    Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
    BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
    Ankitbhai Radadiya
    Experts
    BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
    Gold Throne
    DRT Circle
    4.36 (11)
    Experts
    Gold Throne EA – Sistema de negociação de grade não-Martingale para ouro (XAUUSD) O Gold Throne EA é um Expert Advisor desenvolvido exclusivamente para a negociação de ouro (XAUUSD). Ele opera com uma metodologia de negociação em grade estruturada, evitando o uso de gestão financeira de martingale. Em vez de aumentar o tamanho dos lotes exponencialmente após perdas, o EA utiliza uma abordagem de dimensionamento de lotes fixos ou incrementalmente ajustáveis, proporcionando aos traders maior con
    AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
    John Dickenson
    Experts
    Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
    Bliz Golden Strategy MT5
    Abhishek Yadav
    Experts
    A Estratégia Golden Bliz é uma estratégia baseada em regras específicas. Não se limita a ser uma estratégia independente; é uma plataforma para os traders criarem suas ferramentas de negociação personalizadas. Com seus extensos recursos de personalização, você pode criar uma abordagem de negociação que se alinhe perfeitamente ao seu estilo único e às suas percepções de mercado. Esta estratégia baseia-se em regras bem estabelecidas e amplamente adotadas no mundo comercial moderno. Além disso, voc
    Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
    Norapan Tonphim
    Experts
    GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
    Gold One
    Habib Gholamali Heidari
    2.79 (52)
    Experts
    Gold One  MT5 Olá a todos os entusiastas de negociação de ouro no Forex, Bem-vindos ao nosso robô, onde você se une às fileiras dos melhores traders de ouro. Com mais de duas décadas de experiência precisa no mercado Forex, temos o orgulho de apresentar a última geração de robôs de negociação. Características:  Ideal para desafios de empresas de prop trading. Adequado para todos os tamanhos de conta, incluindo capitais baixos. NÃO   Grid e   NÃO   Martingale 100% Totalmente automatizado Este r
    Femto Core
    Imam Nasrudin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    [Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
    MassEffects Multicurrency
    Andrey Yaremchuk
    Experts
    Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/yarkan Features no use of any indicators Uses averaging with an increased lot Open prices only (an EA that explicitly controls bar opening) Trades Buy and Sell independently. In the EA parameters, you can set Buy, Sell or BuySell (for Hedge accounts) Displays the trade information in the top left corner of the chart Recommendations Timeframe: M1 Leverage 1:500 Rebate to refund part of spread or commission Parameters Pairs - setting the pairs
    Volatility Pullback
    Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
    Experts
    Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
    AI Momentum Scalper MT5
    Ming Ying Lee
    2.5 (6)
    Experts
    Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
    EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
    Standard Capital Group LLC
    Experts
    MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
    Missy Fab MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    Experts
    Missy Fab MT5 — Sistema de Negociação Automatizado Missy Fab MT5 é um Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 5, baseado em algoritmos de análise de mercado e estratégias de gestão de risco. Funciona em modo totalmente automático e requer mínima intervenção do trader. Atenção! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para receber as instruções de configuração! Por que escolher o Missy Fab MT5? Algoritmos de análise: negociação automatizada 24/7 com modelos integrados. Flexibilidade: ad
    Brent Oil
    Babak Alamdar
    3.67 (9)
    Experts
    “Dois Expert Advisors, Um Preço: Impulsionando o Seu Sucesso!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert em um Expert Advisor   Live signal Este preço é temporário durante a promoção e será aumentado em breve Preço final: 5.000 $ Restam apenas algumas cópias com o preço atual, o próximo preço é -->> 1120 $ Bem-vindo ao Petróleo Brent O consultor especialista da Brent Oil é uma potência, projetada para dominar os voláteis mercados de energia com precisão e agilidade. O petróleo Bren
    Goldpapi
    Gun Gun Gunawan
    Experts
    GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
    Breakout Momentum
    Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Breakout Momentum  is an automated scalper for EURUSD. Its strategy takes advantage of "false breakout", "breakout", and "raids on liquidity" above and below current marketplace prices. It is effective in both raging and trending markets. It shows promising results during backtesting using "every tick based on real tick" mode. it is also proving itself on a real account. Check Live Signal on  Live Signal 1 - EURUSD Where does it work the best?   The default parameters are optimized to suit the
    FabTradeX GJ
    Raffaele Romano
    Experts
    Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
    Green Hawk
    Rashed Samir
    Experts
    Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
    PairsTrading MT5
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    Experts
    The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Scalper Master AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Scalper Master AI Mecanismo de Scalping de Precisão para USDJPY | H1 O Scalper Master AI é um sistema de scalping de ponta, orientado por IA, projetado para o par USDJPY, utilizando as técnicas mais avançadas em negociação de alta frequência. Este Expert Advisor (EA) combina inteligência artificial de ponta com metodologias proprietárias de scalping para oferecer precisão e desempenho incomparáveis ​​em mercados em rápida evolução. Desenvolvido para traders que buscam entradas consistentes e
    Expert Smart Trend
    Ruslan Pishun
    3 (6)
    Experts
    The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
    Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot
    Huu Tri Nguyen
    Experts
    Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot – Compounding + Trailing + ATR Spacing Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built for traders who seek consistent profit growth, robust risk control, and advanced automation . By combining DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) with Hedge Recovery, Dynamic Compounding, and ATR-based spacing , this EA is engineered to maximize profit potential while minimizing drawdowns. Unlike simple averaging bots, this system is adaptive, customizable, and resilient
    Ilan
    Andrey Khatimlianskii
    4.71 (7)
    Experts
    Ilan para MetaTrader 5 Devido ao uso dos negócios virtuais, a negociação em ambos os sentidos (compra e venda) simultaneamente se tornou possível. Isso permite aos usuários adaptar uma estratégia popular para uma rede contabilizável de posições aplicadas pelo MetaTrader 5.   Configuração do Expert Advisor A configuração do Expert Advisor é simples. No entanto, todas as definições importantes da estratégia estão disponíveis para ajustes. Ferramentas disponíveis: MagicNumber único para identifica
    Market Prop MT5
    Ian Plakushko
    Experts
    Market Prop é um consultor especialista de negociação totalmente automatizado baseado em inteligência artificial. Este EA analisa vários prazos simultaneamente, permitindo encontrar pontos de entrada para negociações com uma probabilidade de lucro de 90%. O EA Market Prop é ideal para negociar em contas de empresas prop devido à sua estratégia algorítmica avançada, que passa com sucesso nos desafios das empresas prop. Em cada negociação, o EA define automaticamente os níveis de stop-loss e take-
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    Experts
    Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (10)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Experts
    Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.71 (28)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    Experts
    Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    Experts
    Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    Experts
    Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.21 (71)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Sistema de Negociação com Rede Neural para XAU/USD (Ouro) no Timeframe M1 O manual do usuário está disponível através do link na minha página de perfil — ele contém explicações detalhadas de todas as configurações e opções. No canal do Telegram, você também pode encontrar várias contas rodando o SmartChoise com diferentes saldos, níveis de risco e configurações. É uma ótima maneira de ver o desempenho real do EA em vários corretores e condições. Preço reduzido por enquanto. Este
    Mais do autor
    Gold Chaser
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    5 (3)
    Experts
    The "Gold Chaser" expert advisor trades in fully automated mode these 4 symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), US30, US500, and BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Possibilities of the "non-major" symbols really differ from what you are accustomed to with the usual set of symbols. First of all, gold moves very quickly. Like major symbols, gold reacts to political events, important economic events and speeches of VIP geeks. However, gold moves in a much more swaying manner. The same is applicable to silver, oil a
    Your False Hope
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    3.94 (18)
    Experts
    The advisor "Your False Hope" is a fully automated strategy which trades major symbols. The set of symbols may change while the strategy is improved. I created this strategy as a parody of pipe dreams of Internet users about magical possibilities of machine learning for financial markets. The objective is to show that normalized inputs of any set of symbols can be learned by a neural network. This strategy has two trading modes: "False_hope" and "Reality". Start the advisor on one chart of any s
    FREE
    Dark Mars
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Dark Mars Expert Advisor is ready for fully automated trading with various symbols. The Dark Mars EA is a scalper that I have tested on the M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes. The EA opens trades on breakouts or pullbacks based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. The EA is ready to trade right away with default settings — no optimization needed for GBPUSD and USDCAD A well-known advantage of scalpers is the high number of trades executed daily. The market is in a flat range 80% of the time, and
    Latte
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    5 (9)
    Experts
    The "Latte" EA is ready to trade several symbols in the fully automated mode from 1 chart. The EA uses a "Transformer" neural network to forecast price movements. The main advantage of the Transformer over an LSTM network is its ability to find patterns even across very long sequences of data. While LSTMs often lose information when dealing with sequences longer than 2–3 months, Transformers handle sequences as long as a year with ease. The Transformer architecture was first introduced by Googl
    Chanlun Master
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Experts
    Chanlun Master: A Fusion of Eastern Market Philosophy and Neural Networks Chanlun Master is a professional trading robot that combines the legendary Chinese theory of price movement with modern Deep Learning technologies. >>>>> ===== <<<<<< 35% Holiday Discount — Grab It Now for $210! >>>>> ===== <<<<<< History: What is Chanlun? In 2006, a mysterious trader appeared in the Chinese segment of the internet under the pseudonym Chan Shi ("Zen Master"). He published a series of articles describi
    LuminaFX
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    4.7 (10)
    Experts
    LuminaFX is a fully automated expert which trades 8 symbols from one chart. The expert implements a popular version of the recurrent neural model. Values of the "Schmuksie" indicator (my adaptation of the American Dollar Index DXY, or "Dixie"), are used as inputs to the neural model. You can download a free indicator IDixie and put it on one chart with the expert LuminaFX. IDixie calculates close prices of the American Dollar Index, which is used in the expert, and it also shows a moving average
    QuantumPip
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    4.36 (11)
    Experts
    The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
    IRush
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    Indicator IRush uses a modified version of a popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to look for entries on a daily chart or lower. The indicator has been set up and tested with the major symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. An automated trading with this indicator is implemented in the expert advisor Intraday Rush . This expert advisor can open, trail and close its trades. Check it out, it may be exactly what you are looking for! A Correct Reading of IRush The c
    FREE
    NewsCatcher Free MT5
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    4.5 (2)
    Experts
    The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
    FREE
    My Big Bars MT5
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    4.58 (12)
    Indicadores
    The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H3, H4, H6 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are multiple of the current timeframe. If you open an M2 chart (2 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M3, M5 and M15. There are 2 handy buttons in the lower r
    FREE
    IQuantum
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Indicadores
    The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
    FREE
    High Trend Lite MT5
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
    FREE
    IDixie
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Indicadores
    IDixie is an indicator which shows open and close values of the American dollar index, DXY or "Dixie". The indicator is calculated from weighted values of 6 major symbols: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, and USDCHF. In addition to "Dixie" values, the indicator also shows a moving average. You can set the period of the moving average. When bars of the indicator break through the moving average, this creates good opportunities to enter the market. As a rule, signals from this indicator are
    FREE
    My Big Bars
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    4.75 (4)
    Indicadores
    The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H4, D1 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are higher than the current timeframe and are multiple of it. If you open an M30 chart (30 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M5, M15 and M30. There are 2 handy
    FREE
    TradeKeeper Lite MT5
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Utilitários
    The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
    FREE
    High Trend Lite
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    1 (1)
    Indicadores
    The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
    FREE
    NewsCatcher Free
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
    FREE
    Filled Area Chart MT5
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    5 (1)
    Utilitários
    The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
    FREE
    TradeKeeper Lite
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Utilitários
    The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
    FREE
    Filled Area Chart
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Utilitários
    The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
    FREE
    NewsCatcher Pro
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    4.71 (14)
    Experts
    NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
    TradeKeeper Pro
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Utilitários
    The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
    High Trend
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Indicadores
    The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
    NewsCatcher Visual
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Experts
    The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from 2 economic calendars: investing.com or mql5.com . The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fu
    QuantumPip MT4
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, Dixie, DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 20 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each of the 10 symbols. This can help diversify ri
    TradeKeeper Pro MT5
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Utilitários
    The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
    High Trend MT5
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Indicadores
    The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
    NewsCatcher Pro for MT5
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Experts
    NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
    NewsCatcher Visual MT5
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    Experts
    The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from the mql5.com calendar. The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fully automatic mode. However
    Intraday Rush
    Evgeniy Scherbina
    4 (4)
    Experts
    The "Intraday Rush" Expert Advisor trades several symbols simultaneously in automatic mode: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. The advisor uses a modified version of the popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to make open and close trading decisions. You can download a free indicator IRush , used by this advisor, to visualize trading. The one major difference of this advisor is that it can check its trading decisions several times during the day. If the market condition
    Filtro:
    Sem comentários
    Responder ao comentário