LSTM Ensemble

LSTM Ensemble is a professional trading expert built on an ensemble of 12 independent LSTM models, each of which represents a separate trading strategy. Instead of a single “ideal” model trained using the classic 80/20 scheme, the expert uses a collective decision approach, where the final trading signal is formed based on the consensus of multiple neural networks.


Key idea: an ensemble instead of a single model

The traditional approach to training neural networks in trading is: one model → one training → one opinion about the market. Even with careful data splitting (80% training / 20% testing), such a model inevitably adapts to a specific historical period. The market changes — and the model starts to make mistakes.

LSTM Ensemble solves this problem in a fundamentally different way.


How it works

The expert uses 12 LSTM models. Each model:

  • is trained independently on its own historical fold,
  • views the market from a different angle,
  • has its own strengths and weaknesses

The final trading decision is the aggregated result of the entire ensemble, not the opinion of a single network.


Why an ensemble is more stable than 80/20 training

The main advantage of an ensemble is robustness.

  • An error in one model does not determine the final signal
  • Local overfitting effects are smoothed out
  • Random market anomalies do not lead to sharp drawdowns
  • The expert adapts better to changes in market phases


Simply put:

one model can be wrong
twelve models at the same time — much less often

This makes the strategy more predictable, stable, and resilient in real trading, not just in the strategy tester.


Trading logic

  • Main timeframe: H6
  • An optimal balance between market noise and signal lag.
  • The expert regularly reassesses market conditions and updates decisions as new data arrives.
  • Multi-currency mode: simultaneous trading on 6 currency pairs.


LSTM Ensemble is suitable for those who:

  • are tired of “all-or-nothing” strategies,
  • understand that the market changes,
  • value stability over one-time records,
  • want an algorithm that adapts rather than getting stuck in the past


Input parameters

=== Advanced Settings ===
Max positions per symbol – Maximum number of positions per symbol.
Range between positions (points) – Minimum distance between additional positions.
Risk per trade (%) – Risk per trade as a percentage of the deposit (automatic lot calculation).
Spread max – Maximum allowed spread for market entry.
Suffix for symbols – Broker symbol suffix (e.g., .m, _i).

=== Standard Settings ===
Comment — Order comment
Magic number — Unique trade identifier
Take profit (points) — Fixed TP
Stop loss (points) — Fixed SL
Trailing stop (points) — Trailing stop (0 — disabled)

=== Misc ===
Draw font color / size — Visual settings
Log messages (min) — How often to print messages to the event log (minutes).
Multi mode — Multi-currency mode (recommended true)

=== Your Symbols ===
Enable or disable trading for each of the 6 available symbols — you can keep only the markets you consider suitable.


