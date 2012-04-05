LSTM Ensemble is a professional trading expert built on an ensemble of 12 independent LSTM models, each of which represents a separate trading strategy. Instead of a single “ideal” model trained using the classic 80/20 scheme, the expert uses a collective decision approach, where the final trading signal is formed based on the consensus of multiple neural networks.

>>>>> ===== <<<<<< 35% Holiday Discount — Grab It Now for $210! Only a few days left! >>>>> ===== <<<<<<





Key idea: an ensemble instead of a single model



The traditional approach to training neural networks in trading is: one model → one training → one opinion about the market. Even with careful data splitting (80% training / 20% testing), such a model inevitably adapts to a specific historical period. The market changes — and the model starts to make mistakes.

LSTM Ensemble solves this problem in a fundamentally different way.

How it works? The expert uses 12 LSTM models. Each model 1) is trained independently on its own historical fold, 2) views the market from a different angle, and 3) has its own strengths and weaknesses.

The final trading decision is the aggregated result of the entire ensemble, not the opinion of a single network.





Why an ensemble may be more stable than 80/20 training



The main advantage of an ensemble is robustness.

An error in one model does not determine the final signal

Local overfitting effects are smoothed out

Random market anomalies do not lead to sharp drawdowns

The expert adapts better to changes in market phases

This makes the strategy more predictable, stable, and resilient in real trading, not just in the strategy tester.

Main timeframe: H6 >> An optimal balance between market noise and signal lag.

The expert regularly reassesses market conditions and updates decisions as new data arrives.

Multi-currency mode: simultaneous trading on 6 currency pairs.





Input parameters



=== Advanced Settings ===

Max positions per symbol – Maximum number of positions per symbol.

Range between positions (points) – Minimum distance between additional positions.

Risk per trade (%) – Risk per trade as a percentage of the deposit (automatic lot calculation).

Spread max – Maximum allowed spread for market entry.

Suffix for symbols – Broker symbol suffix (e.g., .m, _i).



=== Standard Settings ===

Comment — Order comment

Magic number — Unique trade identifier

Take profit (points) — Fixed TP

Stop loss (points) — Fixed SL

Trailing stop (points) — Trailing stop (0 — disabled)



=== Misc ===

Draw font color / size — Visual settings

Log messages (min) — How often to print messages to the event log (minutes).

Multi mode — Multi-currency mode (recommended true)



=== Your Symbols ===

Enable or disable trading for each of the 6 available symbols — you can keep only the markets you consider suitable.