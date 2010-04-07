LSTM Ensemble is a professional trading expert built on an ensemble of 12 independent LSTM models, each of which represents a separate trading strategy. Instead of a single “ideal” model trained using the classic 80/20 scheme, the expert uses a collective decision approach, where the final trading signal is formed based on the consensus of multiple neural networks.





Key idea: an ensemble instead of a single model



The traditional approach to training neural networks in trading is: one model → one training → one opinion about the market. Even with careful data splitting (80% training / 20% testing), such a model inevitably adapts to a specific historical period. The market changes — and the model starts to make mistakes.

LSTM Ensemble solves this problem in a fundamentally different way.





How it works



The expert uses 12 LSTM models. Each model:

is trained independently on its own historical fold,

views the market from a different angle,

has its own strengths and weaknesses

The final trading decision is the aggregated result of the entire ensemble, not the opinion of a single network.





Why an ensemble is more stable than 80/20 training



The main advantage of an ensemble is robustness.

An error in one model does not determine the final signal

Local overfitting effects are smoothed out

Random market anomalies do not lead to sharp drawdowns

The expert adapts better to changes in market phases





Simply put:

one model can be wrong

twelve models at the same time — much less often

This makes the strategy more predictable, stable, and resilient in real trading, not just in the strategy tester.





Trading logic



Main timeframe: H6

An optimal balance between market noise and signal lag.

The expert regularly reassesses market conditions and updates decisions as new data arrives.

Multi-currency mode: simultaneous trading on 6 currency pairs.





LSTM Ensemble is suitable for those who:



are tired of “all-or-nothing” strategies,

understand that the market changes,

value stability over one-time records,

want an algorithm that adapts rather than getting stuck in the past