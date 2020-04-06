FirstBlade EA

FirstBlade EA is a professional trade execution and risk-control engine.

FirstBlade EA is designed for disciplined traders who already understand market direction and risk. Rather than generating signals, it automates structured entries, controlled recovery through layered positions, and strict risk boundaries using price-zone protection and transparent worst-case exposure calculation. By combining user-defined direction, predefined risk limits, real-time monitoring, and automatic profit securing, FirstBlade emphasizes consistency, accountability, and capital preservation over aggressive or speculative trading behavior.


Discounted price . Early access pricing is available for a limited number of annual rentals while the product is establishing its user base.

FirstBlade EA is a professional trade execution and risk-control tool. The intended standard annual rental price is $399, subject to adjustment as the product matures.


For successful trade execution,The user defines BUY or SELL direction and risk boundaries.

FirstBlade then manages entries, recovery layers, profit protection, and risk limits with full transparency.

Designed for disciplined traders who value control, structure and survivability over automation.



What FirstBlade EA Is Designed For

FirstBlade EA is designed for traders who:

  • Can identify market trend

  • Can decide BUY or SELL direction

  • Want disciplined, rule-based execution

  • Want full transparency over risk and drawdown


Once configured correctly, FirstBlade EA will:

  • Open an initial trade in your chosen direction

  • Add controlled recovery layers when price moves against the position

  • Manage Take Profit and Stop Loss automatically

  • Restrict trading activities using predefined price zones (Active Zone)

  • Lock itself when risk conditions are violated

  • Secure profits once your target is reached


👉 Think of FirstBlade as a disciplined assistant, not a trader.


Core Trading Philosophy

FirstBlade EA is built around control, structure and survivability; not aggression.

It works best when:

  • Market direction is clear

  • Pullbacks occur within logical price ranges

  • Risk is defined before the first trade

  • The user respects drawdown limits


👉 Think of FirstBlade as a trend-following grid EA with predefined risk boundaries.


    Key Advantages & Features

    🔹 Manual Direction Control

    • User decides BUY or SELL

    • EA never trades both directions

    • Prevents hedging-based risk escalation

    🔹 Active Zone Protection

    • Trading allowed only inside a user-defined price range

    • Active Zone acts as natural Stop Loss boundary

    • EA stops opening new trades when zone is breached

    • Optional permanent lock after breakout

    🔹 Controlled Recovery Logic

    • Layered entries added at fixed Pip Step intervals

    • Maximum number of layers is capped

    • Lot growth is user-controlled and optional

    • No unlimited exposure

    🔹 Secure Profit System

    • Monitors closed + floating profit

    • Automatically closes all trades once target profit is reached

    • EA switches to PROFIT SECURED (IDLE) mode

    • Prevents profit giveback and overtrading

    🔹 Full Transparency (No Black Box)

    The on-chart information panel shows:

    • EA status (RUNNING / PROFIT SECURED)

    • Maximum risk exposure (static worse-case scenario risk amount is calculated upfront based on your input parameters)

    • Active Zone status

    • Floating P/L and total net profit

    • Historical maximum drawdown

    • Maximum layers reached

    Nothing is hidden.


    Input Parameters Overview

    Engine Starter

    • Magic Number – Unique trade identification

    Trading Setup

    • Lot – Initial trade size

    • Take Profit (pips) – Profit target for first entry

    • Pip Step (pips) – Distance between recovery layers

    • Max Entry Layers – Maximum number of open layers

    • Lot Multiplier – Lot growth factor (optional)

    Active Zone Setup

    • Use Active Zone – Enable / disable zone logic

    • Active Zone Min Price – Lower boundary

    • Active Zone Max Price – Upper boundary

    • Auto Re-entry After Min Price

    • Auto Re-entry After Max Price

    Entry Direction

    • Trade Buys

    • Trade Sells
      (Only ONE direction must be enabled)

    Risk Management

    • Secure Profit – Enable profit protection

    • Target Profit ($) – Net profit threshold


      Final Notes

      FirstBlade EA is a professional tool, not a trading signals generator that decide market direction.

      The user defines BUY or SELL direction and risk boundaries. FirstBlade then manages entries, recovery layers, profit protection, and risk limits with full transparency.

      Used correctly, it becomes a controlled, intelligent recovery engine.
      Used carelessly, no EA can compensate for poor decisions.

      If you value:

      • Discipline over hype

      • Control over automation

      • Transparency over illusion

      FirstBlade EA was built for you.


