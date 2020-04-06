FirstBlade EA is a professional trade execution and risk-control engine.

FirstBlade EA is designed for disciplined traders who already understand market direction and risk. Rather than generating signals, it automates structured entries, controlled recovery through layered positions, and strict risk boundaries using price-zone protection and transparent worst-case exposure calculation. By combining user-defined direction, predefined risk limits, real-time monitoring, and automatic profit securing, FirstBlade emphasizes consistency, accountability, and capital preservation over aggressive or speculative trading behavior.





Discounted price . Early access pricing is available for a limited number of annual rentals while the product is establishing its user base. FirstBlade EA is a professional trade execution and risk-control tool. The intended standard annual rental price is $399, subject to adjustment as the product matures.





For successful trade execution,The user defines BUY or SELL direction and risk boundaries.

FirstBlade then manages entries, recovery layers, profit protection, and risk limits with full transparency.

Designed for disciplined traders who value control, structure and survivability over automation.







What FirstBlade EA Is Designed For

FirstBlade EA is designed for traders who:

Can identify market trend

Can decide BUY or SELL direction

Want disciplined, rule-based execution

Want full transparency over risk and drawdown





Once configured correctly, FirstBlade EA will:

Open an initial trade in your chosen direction

Add controlled recovery layers when price moves against the position

Manage Take Profit and Stop Loss automatically

Restrict trading activities using predefined price zones (Active Zone)

Lock itself when risk conditions are violated

Secure profits once your target is reached





👉 Think of FirstBlade as a disciplined assistant, not a trader.





Core Trading Philosophy

FirstBlade EA is built around control, structure and survivability; not aggression.

It works best when:

Market direction is clear

Pullbacks occur within logical price ranges

Risk is defined before the first trade

The user respects drawdown limits





👉 Think of FirstBlade as a trend-following grid EA with predefined risk boundaries.





Key Advantages & Features

🔹 Manual Direction Control

User decides BUY or SELL

EA never trades both directions

Prevents hedging-based risk escalation

🔹 Active Zone Protection

Trading allowed only inside a user-defined price range

Active Zone acts as natural Stop Loss boundary

EA stops opening new trades when zone is breached

Optional permanent lock after breakout

🔹 Controlled Recovery Logic

Layered entries added at fixed Pip Step intervals

Maximum number of layers is capped

Lot growth is user-controlled and optional

No unlimited exposure

🔹 Secure Profit System

Monitors closed + floating profit

Automatically closes all trades once target profit is reached

EA switches to PROFIT SECURED (IDLE) mode

Prevents profit giveback and overtrading

🔹 Full Transparency (No Black Box)

The on-chart information panel shows:

EA status (RUNNING / PROFIT SECURED)

Maximum risk exposure (static worse-case scenario risk amount is calculated upfront based on your input parameters)

Active Zone status

Floating P/L and total net profit

Historical maximum drawdown

Maximum layers reached

Nothing is hidden.





Input Parameters Overview

Engine Starter

Magic Number – Unique trade identification

Trading Setup

Lot – Initial trade size

Take Profit (pips) – Profit target for first entry

Pip Step (pips) – Distance between recovery layers

Max Entry Layers – Maximum number of open layers

Lot Multiplier – Lot growth factor (optional)

Active Zone Setup

Use Active Zone – Enable / disable zone logic

Active Zone Min Price – Lower boundary

Active Zone Max Price – Upper boundary

Auto Re-entry After Min Price

Auto Re-entry After Max Price

Entry Direction

Trade Buys

Trade Sells

(Only ONE direction must be enabled)

Risk Management

Secure Profit – Enable profit protection

Target Profit ($) – Net profit threshold

Final Notes

FirstBlade EA is a professional tool, not a trading signals generator that decide market direction.

The user defines BUY or SELL direction and risk boundaries. FirstBlade then manages entries, recovery layers, profit protection, and risk limits with full transparency.

Used correctly, it becomes a controlled, intelligent recovery engine.

Used carelessly, no EA can compensate for poor decisions.

If you value:

Discipline over hype

Control over automation

Transparency over illusion

FirstBlade EA was built for you.