FirstBlade EA is a professional trade execution and risk-control engine.

The user defines BUY or SELL direction and risk boundaries.

FirstBlade then manages entries, recovery layers, profit protection, and risk limits with full transparency.

Designed for disciplined traders who value control, structure and survivability over automation.

FirstBlade EA is designed for traders who:

Want full transparency over risk and drawdown

Want disciplined, rule-based execution

Can decide BUY or SELL direction

Can identify market trend

Once configured correctly, FirstBlade EA will:

Open an initial trade in your chosen direction

Add controlled recovery layers when price moves against the position

Manage Take Profit and Stop Loss automatically

Restrict trading activities using predefined price zones (Active Zone)

Lock itself when risk conditions are violated