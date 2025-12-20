FirstBlade EA
- Experts
- Syed Atif Bin Syed Abu Bakar
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 10
FirstBlade EA is a professional trade execution and risk-control engine.
The user defines BUY or SELL direction and risk boundaries.
FirstBlade then manages entries, recovery layers, profit protection, and risk limits with full transparency.
Designed for disciplined traders who value control, structure and survivability over automation.
What FirstBlade EA Is Designed For
FirstBlade EA is designed for traders who:
-
Can identify market trend
-
Can decide BUY or SELL direction
-
Want disciplined, rule-based execution
-
Want full transparency over risk and drawdown
Once configured correctly, FirstBlade EA will:
-
Open an initial trade in your chosen direction
-
Add controlled recovery layers when price moves against the position
-
Manage Take Profit and Stop Loss automatically
-
Restrict trading activities using predefined price zones (Active Zone)
-
Lock itself when risk conditions are violated
-
Secure profits once your target is reached
👉 Think of FirstBlade as a disciplined assistant, not a trader.
Core Trading Philosophy
FirstBlade EA is built around control, structure and survivability; not aggression.
It works best when:
-
Market direction is clear
-
Pullbacks occur within logical price ranges
-
Risk is defined before the first trade
-
The user respects drawdown limits
FirstBlade is a:
Trend-following grid EA with predefined risk boundaries
It is NOT designed for:
-
Blind grid trading
-
Martingale gambling
-
Hedging both directions
-
News trading
-
Emotional recovery behavior
Key Advantages & Features
🔹 Manual Direction Control
-
User decides BUY or SELL
-
EA never trades both directions
-
Prevents hedging-based risk escalation
🔹 Active Zone Protection
-
Trading allowed only inside a user-defined price range
-
Active Zone acts as natural Stop Loss boundary
-
EA stops opening new trades when zone is breached
-
Optional permanent lock after breakout
🔹 Controlled Recovery Logic
-
Layered entries added at fixed Pip Step intervals
-
Maximum number of layers is capped
-
Lot growth is user-controlled and optional
-
No unlimited exposure
🔹 Secure Profit System
-
Monitors closed + floating profit
-
Automatically closes all trades once target profit is reached
-
EA switches to PROFIT SECURED (IDLE) mode
-
Prevents profit giveback and overtrading
🔹 Full Transparency (No Black Box)
The on-chart information panel shows:
-
EA status (RUNNING / PROFIT SECURED)
-
Maximum risk exposure (static worse-case scenario risk amount is calculated upfront based on your input parameters)
-
Active Zone status
-
Floating P/L and total net profit
-
Historical maximum drawdown
-
Maximum layers reached
Nothing is hidden.
Input Parameters Overview
Engine Starter
-
Magic Number – Unique trade identification
Trading Setup
-
Lot – Initial trade size
-
Take Profit (pips) – Profit target for first entry
-
Pip Step (pips) – Distance between recovery layers
-
Max Entry Layers – Maximum number of open layers
-
Lot Multiplier – Lot growth factor (optional)
Active Zone Setup
-
Use Active Zone – Enable / disable zone logic
-
Active Zone Min Price – Lower boundary
-
Active Zone Max Price – Upper boundary
-
Auto Re-entry After Min Price
-
Auto Re-entry After Max Price
Entry Direction
-
Trade Buys
-
Trade Sells
(Only ONE direction must be enabled)
Risk Management
-
Secure Profit – Enable profit protection
-
Target Profit ($) – Net profit threshold
Demo Version – Please Read Carefully
The demo version is intentionally limited.
-
Designed to understand EA behavior, not for profit
-
Full logic and protection systems enabled
👉 Demo performance is NOT intended for direct comparison with live usage.
Who This EA Is For
✅ Traders who understand trend structure
✅ Users who want control over execution
✅ Traders who respect drawdown limits
✅ Users who prefer transparency over hype
✅ Traders looking for long-term consistency
❌ This EA Is NOT For You If
-
You expect guaranteed profits
-
You want the EA to decide trade direction
-
You plan to trade during major news
-
You do not understand drawdown
-
You intend to use oversized lot settings
Purchasing this EA confirms that you understand these conditions.
Final Notes
FirstBlade EA is a professional tool, not a promise. It does not generate trading signals and does not decide market direction.
The user defines BUY or SELL direction and risk boundaries. FirstBlade then manages entries, recovery layers, profit protection, and risk limits with full transparency.
Used correctly, it becomes a controlled, intelligent recovery engine.
Used carelessly, no EA can compensate for poor decisions.
If you value:
-
Discipline over hype
-
Control over automation
-
Transparency over illusion
FirstBlade EA was built for you.