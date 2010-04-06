SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework XAUUSD

Signal Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345199

https://trenddaytrader.com/smc-candlestick-trader-5-framework-xauusd-gold-live-trading/

50% off ($600) until January 1,2026, then $1,200.

sample .set file for XAUUSD 5 Minute is in the comment section.

A compact, battle-tested money-management brain tuned for Gold (XAUUSD) with a clear HUD, challenge tracking and reliable position management.


SMC CT5F automates position management for XAUUSD by focusing on disciplined risk control rather than fancy entry signals. It monitors open positions, applies break-even rules, moves stop losses using simple and robust trailing logic (FVG on M15, Z-bars on H4, and ATR/fixed fallback), supports partial scale-outs and enforces portfolio exposure/circuit breakers. A built-in HUD provides real-time challenge and risk stats so you always know where you stand.


Key features

  • Purpose-built for XAUUSD (works on other symbols but tuned to Gold).

  • Break-Even automation (point-based triggers).

  • Simple trailing: Fair-value gap (M15), Z-bar (H4), and fixed/ATR fallback.

  • Partial scaling / tiered exits (Tier1 / Tier2 / Tier3 configurable).

  • Prime Directive — spread-anchored Break-Even option to protect profits on wide spreads.

  • Portfolio Guard — exposure cap, warnings and block-modify mode.

  • BB Exit — Bollinger-based exit pattern to close positions when momentum fails.

  • Robust modify wrapper — retries, cooldowns and dead-band protection (prevents tiny/loosened SL changes).

  • HUD — three-column overlay showing risk, challenge progress, and trailing storylines.

  • Challenge tracking — track simulated “prop-firm” style challenge attempts (profit target / max drawdown).

  • Telemetry — writes per-position telemetry CSV for offline analysis.

  • Safe retry & circuit breaker — automatic pauses on repeated execution failures.

