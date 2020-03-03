SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework XAUUSD
- Experts
- Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 20
Signal Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345199
https://trenddaytrader.com/smc-candlestick-trader-5-framework-xauusd-gold-live-trading/
sample .set file for XAUUSD 5 Minute is in the comment section.
SMC CT5F XAUUSD is a fully automated Smart Money Concept (SMC) execution framework engineered specifically for Gold(XAUUSD).
It is not a signal copier, not an indicator, and not a position manager — it is a rule-driven trading engine designed to identify, confirm, and execute high-probability Gold trades using institutional price behavior.
Built from live-market execution and continuous refinement, CT5F operates as a decision-making system, not a single-strategy EA.
SMC CT5F automates position management for XAUUSD by focusing on disciplined risk control rather than fancy entry signals. It monitors open positions, applies break-even rules, moves stop losses using simple and robust trailing logic (FVG on M15, Z-bars on H4, and ATR/fixed fallback), supports partial scale-outs and enforces portfolio exposure/circuit breakers. A built-in HUD provides real-time challenge and risk stats so you always know where you stand.
Key features
-
Purpose-built for XAUUSD (works on other symbols but tuned to Gold).
-
Break-Even automation (point-based triggers).
-
Simple trailing: Fair-value gap (M15), Z-bar (H4), and fixed/ATR fallback.
-
Partial scaling / tiered exits (Tier1 / Tier2 / Tier3 configurable).
-
Prime Directive — spread-anchored Break-Even option to protect profits on wide spreads.
-
Portfolio Guard — exposure cap, warnings and block-modify mode.
-
BB Exit — Bollinger-based exit pattern to close positions when momentum fails.
-
Robust modify wrapper — retries, cooldowns and dead-band protection (prevents tiny/loosened SL changes).
-
HUD — three-column overlay showing risk, challenge progress, and trailing storylines.
-
Challenge tracking — track simulated “prop-firm” style challenge attempts (profit target / max drawdown).
-
Telemetry — writes per-position telemetry CSV for offline analysis.
-
Safe retry & circuit breaker — automatic pauses on repeated execution failures.