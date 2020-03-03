SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework XAUUSD

Signal Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345199

SMC CT5F XAUUSD is a fully automated Smart Money Concept (SMC) execution framework engineered specifically for Gold(XAUUSD).

It is not a signal copier, not an indicator, and not a position manager — it is a rule-driven trading engine designed to identify, confirm, and execute high-probability Gold trades using institutional price behavior.

Built from live-market execution and continuous refinement, CT5F operates as a decision-making system, not a single-strategy EA.

SMC CT5F automates position management for XAUUSD by focusing on disciplined risk control rather than fancy entry signals. It monitors open positions, applies break-even rules, moves stop losses using simple and robust trailing logic (FVG on M15, Z-bars on H4, and ATR/fixed fallback), supports partial scale-outs and enforces portfolio exposure/circuit breakers. A built-in HUD provides real-time challenge and risk stats so you always know where you stand.





Key features