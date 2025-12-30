SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework BTCUSD
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Versão: 1.0
SMC CT5F BTCUSD is a fully automated Smart Money Concept (SMC) execution framework engineered specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD).
It is not a signal copier, not an indicator, and not a position manager — it is a rule-driven trading engine designed to identify, confirm, and execute high-probability BTC trades using institutional price behavior.
Built from live-market execution and continuous refinement, CT5F operates as a decision-making system, not a single-strategy EA.