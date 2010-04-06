SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework XAUUSD

Signal Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345199

https://trenddaytrader.com/smc-candlestick-trader-5-framework-xauusd-gold-live-trading/

50% off ($600) until January 1,2026, then $1,200.

sample .set file for XAUUSD 5 Minute is in the comment section.

A compact, battle-tested money-management brain tuned for Gold (XAUUSD) with a clear HUD, challenge tracking and reliable position management.


SMC CT5F automates position management for XAUUSD by focusing on disciplined risk control rather than fancy entry signals. It monitors open positions, applies break-even rules, moves stop losses using simple and robust trailing logic (FVG on M15, Z-bars on H4, and ATR/fixed fallback), supports partial scale-outs and enforces portfolio exposure/circuit breakers. A built-in HUD provides real-time challenge and risk stats so you always know where you stand.


Key features

  • Purpose-built for XAUUSD (works on other symbols but tuned to Gold).

  • Break-Even automation (point-based triggers).

  • Simple trailing: Fair-value gap (M15), Z-bar (H4), and fixed/ATR fallback.

  • Partial scaling / tiered exits (Tier1 / Tier2 / Tier3 configurable).

  • Prime Directive — spread-anchored Break-Even option to protect profits on wide spreads.

  • Portfolio Guard — exposure cap, warnings and block-modify mode.

  • BB Exit — Bollinger-based exit pattern to close positions when momentum fails.

  • Robust modify wrapper — retries, cooldowns and dead-band protection (prevents tiny/loosened SL changes).

  • HUD — three-column overlay showing risk, challenge progress, and trailing storylines.

  • Challenge tracking — track simulated “prop-firm” style challenge attempts (profit target / max drawdown).

  • Telemetry — writes per-position telemetry CSV for offline analysis.

  • Safe retry & circuit breaker — automatic pauses on repeated execution failures.

おすすめのプロダクト
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
エキスパート
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 製品説明 概要 VIX Momentum Pro は、VIX75合成指数専用に設計された高度なアルゴリズム取引システムです。このアルゴリズムは、合成ボラティリティ市場において高確率の取引機会を特定するために、独自のモメンタム検出技術と組み合わせた先進的なマルチタイムフレーム分析を採用しています。 取引戦略 エキスパートアドバイザーは、複数のタイムフレームにわたって価格動向を分析する包括的なモメンタムベースのアプローチで動作します。システムは、VIX75の特性に特有の価格パターンの数学的分析を通じて方向性モメンタムを識別します。エントリーシグナルは、モメンタムの収束、ボラティリティ閾値、方向性バイアス確認など、複数の技術的条件が一致したときに生成されます。 この戦略は従来のインディケーターへの依存を避け、代わりに合成指数の動作に特化して校正された独自の数学モデルに依存しています。このアプローチにより、アルゴリズムは合成市場の独特な24時間年中無休の取引環境で効果的に動作できます。 リスク管理 VIX Momentum Pro は、利益ポテンシ
Gold ECN MT5
Raphael Okonkwo
エキスパート
Gold ECN EAは、市場の不確実性を分析する高度なAIアルゴリズムを用いて設計されています。ニュースの更新に適応し、市場の変化を常に捉えながら動的に市場を捉えることができる機械学習システムを用いて開発されています。 予測AIと同期した機械学習アルゴリズムは、一定期間内の市場の極端な高値、高値、安値、安値を抽出し、同様の繰り返しがないか確認します。さらに、プライスアクションを用いてチャートをリアルタイムで分析します。 ライブシグナルを今すぐチェック MT4バージョンをチェック 1. 戦略概要 戦略の種類： このEAは、トレンド成行注文とトレンドブレイクアウト注文という2つの戦略を用いて市場の変化に適応します。XAUUSD市場は急速に変化しており、市場の変化への柔軟性により、Gold ECNはエントリー注文とエグジット注文において優位性を持っています。 構造の説明 ： 強気トレンドまたは弱気トレンドが検出されると、確認ローソク足パターンを探し出し、重要な市場変動を捉えるために取引注文を発注します。トレンドが失敗した場合、ブレイクアウトを分析し、トレンドシグナルによって発注
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
エキスパート
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
DemsFx BC Entry EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
エキスパート
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. 5. With Default setti
FREE
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
エキスパート
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 導入費用は498ドル。1298ドルに達するまで毎月100ドルずつ増加します。 XAUUSD (GOLD) の自動取引ボット。 このボットを XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 チャートに接続し、実証済みの戦略で自動的に取引しましょう。シンプルでありながら効率的な自動化を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのボットは、低～中程度のスプレッドに最適化され、テクニカル指標と価格アクションの組み合わせに基づいて取引を実行します。 ボットはどのように機能しますか? 推奨される時間枠: 信号精度のバランスとノイズの低減を実現する H1 (1 時間)。 主要資産: XAUUSD (ゴールド)、明確なチャンスがある非常に変動の激しい市場。 エントリーとエグジット: ボットは価格パターン、主要レベル、モメンタム確認を分析して取引を開始/終了します。 組み込みのリスク管理: ポジション サイズを自動調整し、動的なストップロス保護を使用します。 簡単セットアップ – すぐに使用可能 推奨ロットサイズ
GoldSand
Ka Yiu Wong
ユーティリティ
GOLDSAND GoldSand is a grid arbitrage strategy forex tool. The user determines the forex trend direction and opens the tool in the same direction. If the market moves in the opposite direction and reaches a preset distance from the original position, the tool opens another position with the same lot size. This is different from the traditional martingale mechanism, which increases the position by a larger lot size. Therefore, GoldSand is a safer arbitrage tool suitable for range-bound markets.
MomemtumXI
Somtochukwu Gabriel Obidi
エキスパート
Functional Overview Momentum Scalping Engine: Purpose: The EA is designed for rapid, short-term trades—scalping the market by capturing small, quick gains from significant momentum shifts. Core Functionality: It monitors market data in real time to identify brief but strong momentum bursts. When conditions meet preset thresholds, the scalper quickly enters and exits trades, ensuring swift profit realization while limiting exposure. Image Recognition Integration: Purpose: Beyond traditional n
Dynamics Pips Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
PipChart
Faithful Kelechukwu Onyiriuka
エキスパート
今日の急速に変化する外国為替市場では、精度と戦略が成功に不可欠です。 PipChart は、取引執行を自動化し、精度を高め、リスク管理を改善するために強力な技術指標の組み合わせを使用して設計された高度な取引ロボットです。 基本的な取引ボットとは異なり、 PipChart は、移動平均オシレーター（MAO）、RSI、ADX、CCIを統合して、高確率のロングおよびショート取引エントリーを識別します。取引の終了については、ストキャスティクス指標を使用してタイミングを最適化します。 組み込まれたストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）のメカニズムにより、 PipChart は市場の状況に適応しながら規律正しい取引を保証します。この詳細な概要では、 PipChart の機能、技術指標、取引執行方法、リスク管理戦略について説明します。 PipChart は以下の目的で設計されています： 取引の自動化 : 明確に定義された技術的条件に基づいて取引を実行します。 取引精度の向上 : 複数の指標を使用して、エントリーおよびエグジットシグナルを確認します。 市場のトレンドに適応 : リアルタイ
Range Lover
Sio Kei Wong
エキスパート
Range Lover Trading System System Overview The Range Lover Trading System is a powerful automated trading tool designed to capitalize on market volatility for profit. Users only need to set a price range (upper and lower limits), and the system operates 24/7 without manual intervention. Within the specified price range, the system uses intelligent algorithms to continuously calculate and accumulate profits—the greater the volatility, the higher the returns. Even if the price breaks out of the r
Nova DPO Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, re
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
エキスパート
Yellowstone FX：製品説明 XAUUSD M15チャートのために設計された決定版のトレーディングソリューション、 Yellowstone FX で、ゴールド市場の生の、予測可能な力にアクセスしましょう。市場の日々の混乱の中で一貫性を見いだせない不安定なEAにうんざりしていませんか？Yellowstone FXは信頼性を基盤に構築されており、自然の力のような信頼性で、強力な取引機会が噴出するように設計されています。 Yellowstone FXの中核をなすのは、 OpenAIとGoogle Gemini との直接統合によって強化された先進的なニューラルネットワークです。このデュアルAIエンジンはM15チャートの潜在的な圧力を分析し、高確率のブレイクアウトやトレンド継続に至るまでのエネルギーの蓄積を検出します。取引が「噴出」する前に、大規模言語モデルに相談して文脈的な検証を行い、各動きが技術的な力とファンダメンタルズな理由の両方に裏付けられていることを保証します。これは単なる自動化ではなく、 予測市場地質学 です。 お使いのMetaTrader 4またはMetaTrader 5
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
エキスパート
SCIPIO AIは、金融市場で20年以上の経験を積んだ私が開発した自動取引BOTです。エントリー、管理、ストップロスなど、取引活動のすべてを100%自動化するため、トレーダーは毎日何もする必要がありません。 このEAは一度に1つの取引のみを開き、ストップロスを即座に非常に近い値に設定します。グリッドやマーチンゲール法は使用せず、1取引ずつ行うため、大きなドローダウンを回避できます。 過去数日間の動向に基づいて、人工知能（AI）が取引（ロング+ショート）を開始する最適なタイミングを特定します。 取引方法 + EAをチャートに配置し、自動取引を有効にするだけで、他に何もする必要はありません。 + このEAはGBPUSD専用に作成されており、他の資産には対応していません。 + どの時間枠でも操作は同じなので、最終結果は変わりません。 + 中期的には、毎日辛抱強く続ければ結果が得られます。 + このEAは常に同じロットサイズを使用するため、使用するロットを慎重に選択してください。 + ロットは設定インターフェースから設定でき、いつでも変更できます。 + SCIPIO EAをアクティブ
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
エキスパート
ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で入手可能な限定数のコピー 最終価格: 990$ NEW: 無料で EA を 1 つゲット!   (2取引口座の場合) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro アルゴリズムへようこそ!   何年にもわたって市場を研究し、さまざまな戦略をプログラミングしてきた結果、優れた取引システムに必要なすべてを備えたアルゴリズムを見つけました。 ブローカーに依存しない スプレッド インディペンデント MT4、MT5、TDS2、および複数のブローカーで、実際の変数スプレッドテストを使用して非常に安定したバックテストを簡単に示します 何百もの異なる設定はすべて、テストで有益な結果をもたらします (もちろん、私は最高のものを選択しました!) 非常に堅牢なシステム -> 設定は交換可能であるため、USDJPY
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
エキスパート
AOトレードシステムは、市場のトレンドを利用したトレードに特化しており、競売やニュースの時間を参照ポイントとして、他の特定の注文時間と比較し、市場のトレンドを予測します。 **EAで使用されるすべての時間パラメータは、あなたの端末の時間を基にしています。異なるブローカーは異なるGMTのタイムゾーンで動作する場合があり、夏時間の調整によりさらに変化する可能性があります。** **実装前に、端末に合わせて時間設定を十分に確認してください。** 推奨設定: M1タイムフレームで使用する HK50 / DE40 / ustec / UK100 時間のチェック中には、特定のチェック時間の分後に価格のチェックが行われることに気付くでしょう（1.2チェック時間の分）。この設計は意図的であり、参照されているバーが完了することを許可し、オープン、ハイ、ロー、およびクローズの値が注文時間と正確に比較できるようにします。 設定 -----------------1 タイマー------------------- 1.1 チェック時間の時間（HH） -- 価格を記録するために使用されるタイムスタンプ
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.67 (18)
エキスパート
こんにちは、トレーダーの皆さん！ もしあなたが、ただ無作為にトレードを繰り返すだけのEAではなく、戦略に基づいた、ロジカルに動く本格派EAを探しているなら、Scalper Investor EA をご紹介します。 このEAはマルチカレンシー対応で、すでに洗練された**リバーサル戦略（逆張り戦略）を搭載しており、近い将来にはトレンド戦略（順張り）**のアップデートも予定されています。 リバーサル戦略 – すぐに使用可能 リリース時点では、このEAはリバーサル戦略に特化して設計されています。ケルトナーチャネルを中心とした価格の反転ポイントを見極め、複数のフィルターでノイズを排除。 無計画なエントリーは一切なし。すべては市場ロジックとテクニカル根拠に基づいています。 ベースとなるのは、チャネル内への価格の戻りを狙ったトレード。ボラティリティ、トレンドの方向、シグナル強度、スプレッド、スリッページなど、様々な条件でフィルタリング。さらに、ローリング時間帯や市場が静かな時間帯はトレードを控えるよう設計されています。 注: 戦略テスターではデフォルトでM15 EURNZDを使用します Live s
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
エキスパート
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
The Kraken
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
エキスパート
THE KRAKEN があなたのためにマイニングします。 割引価格でご購入希望の方は、Telegramの[@glownx]までご連絡ください。マーケットプレイスは手数料が高いため、直接購入することを好みます。 推奨通貨ペア： EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、USTEC、XAUUSD、BTCUSD 1分〜5分足で高い利益を狙えます プロップファーム向けに最適化済み 使用前に入力設定を推奨値に変更してください。 トレーリングストップロス： 20 トレーリングストップが有効になるまでの利益ポイント： 25 このEA（エキスパートアドバイザー）はスキャルピング用です。 サポートラインやレジスタンスライン、高値・安値のレベルを利用して注文を行います。 注文が実行された後は、ストップロスを自動で追尾し、損失を回避しつつ利益を守ります。 6ヶ月間レンタル可能 6ヶ月間の利益でEAの代金が回収可能 注意： スプレッドが非常に低い、またはゼロのブローカーを使用してください。 手数料のない口座を推奨します（例：0.10ピップ程度のスプレッドが理想）。 スプレッドが大きい、または1取引ごと
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
エキスパート
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
CyNeron MT5
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
3.05 (21)
エキスパート
CyNeron: 精密な取引とAIイノベーションの融合 マニュアルと設定ファイル : 購入後にお問い合わせいただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお送りします 価格 : 販売されたコピー数に応じて価格が上昇します 利用可能なコピー : 5 AI駆動のスナップショット分析：市場初 CyNeronは、市場で初めて高度なAIを革命的な取引アプローチに統合したEAであり、 市場状況の詳細なスナップショットをキャプチャして処理します。 最先端のAI対応ニューラルネットワークを利用して価格データと技術指標を評価し、 市場の動きを高精度に予測して、正確かつ戦略的な取引決定を可能にします。 このAI駆動技術はCyNeronを際立たせ、リアルタイムで進化する市場動向に動的に適応し、 これまで得られなかった洞察をトレーダーに提供します。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M15またはM30   資本 最低 $100 ブローカー 任意のブローカー 口座タイプ 任意、スプレッドが低いものが推奨 レバレッジ 1:20以上 VPS 推奨されますが必須ではありません、MQL VPSも使用可能 Cy
Quantum Breakout Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Quantum Breakout Lite - CPU-Optimized Breakout EA Quantum Breakout Lite is a sophisticated, CPU-optimized Expert Advisor designed for professional breakout trading. This lightweight version delivers institutional-grade breakout detection with minimal resource consumption, making it perfect for VPS deployment and continuous operation. Key Features Advanced Breakout Detection Dynamic Support/Resistance Analysis: Intelligent detection of key price levels using configurable lookback periods. Adapti
FREE
Realistic Trading Bot RTB
Kelvin Au
エキスパート
** For MT4 version, please go to  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112577 Backtested with Broker: Pepperstone Demo Symbol: EURUSD Time period: M5 Date: 2022-01-01 to 2022-12-31 Version: 1.70 --- Setup explanation for RTB or MetaTrader:  https://www.youtube.com/live/HmM4rWT49M8?si=SISPJ5DvW9iazOBE&t=3865 Parameter explanation:  https://kelvinausoftware.com/rtb-parameter-explanation/ --- Introducing the Realistic Trading Bot (RTB) – Your Trusted Trading Companion! Are you looking for a powe
Primal Ruby FP
Ng Chu En
エキスパート
<<Primal Ruby FP — The Pinnacle of Mean Reversion Trading on XAUUSD>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your gift.  Where Quantitative Precision Meets Timeless Market Behavior Gold (XAUUSD) has always carried the reputation of being both the safe haven of global finance and one of the most volatile trading instruments in modern markets. Amid this volatility, the Primal Ruby FP Expert Advisor (EA) emerges as a rare innovation: a fully autonomous, academically engineered algorit
Exponential Miracle
Suwanon Kosiri
エキスパート
Exponential Miracle LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER: PRICE INCREASING SOON! Current Price: $500 (Early Adopter) Next Week: $1,500 Final Price: $2,000 Note: To protect the strategy's liquidity and exclusivity, I will strictly follow this pricing schedule. "Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it." Exponential Miracle is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed with one solitary goal: Mathematical Wealth Accumulation. Unlike generic EAs that try to t
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
エキスパート
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
エキスパート
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 これまでで最も先進的なバージョンのEAです。 AIによる意思決定 、 マルチAI投票 、 ダイナミックな取引ロジック を完全に統合して再構築されました。 このEAは XAUUSD（ゴールド） のM1専用として設計されていただけでなく、現在は BTCUSD と ETHUSD も完全にサポートし、高頻度エントリー、スマートなリスク管理、そして高い適応性を備えています。 OpenRouter接続の無料AI と高度なフィルターを組み合わせ、市場のあらゆる状況で精密なトレードを実現します。 インタラクティブマニュアル V10.1 とプリセット: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公開チャンネル ライブシグナル付き）:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 の主なアップグレード: BTCUSD と ETHUSD の完全統合 V10.1では、EAはゴールド（XAUUSD）に限定されなくなりま
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
エキスパート
ブラックフライデー50%オフ - NANO MACHINE GPT 通常価格:$997 からブラックフライデー:$498.50 (割引価格はプロモーション期間中に反映されます。) セール開始:2025年11月27日 - 期間限定のブラックフライデーイベント。 ブラックフライデー抽選: ブラックフライデーイベント期間中にNano Machine GPTを購入されたすべての購入者は、以下の賞品の抽選に参加できます: 1 x Synaアクティベーション 1 x AiQアクティベーション 1 x Mean Machine GPTアクティベーション 参加方法: 1) 購入後、 プライベートメッセージを送信 してNano Machine GPTのマニュアルと推奨設定ファイルを受け取ってください。 2) 次に、 この製品ページにコメントを投稿 して購入を確認し、ブラックフライデー抽選に 正式に登録 されます。 メッセージとコメントの両方を行った適格なブラックフライデー購入者の中から、3名の独立した当選者がランダムに選ばれます。 ブラックフライデープロモーション終了後、Nano Machine
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
エキスパート
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学習マシン + XGBoost学習モデル +112個の有料・無料AI + 投票システム + 外部・編集可能プロンプト) 市場のほとんどのEAが「AI」や「ニューラルネットワーク」を使用していると主張しながら、実際には基本的なスクリプトのみを実行している中、 Aria Connector EA V4 は真のAI駆動トレーディングの意味を再定義します。 これは理論ではなく、マーケティングの誇大宣伝でもありません。あなたのMetaTrader 5プラットフォームと112の実際のAIモデルとの直接的で検証可能な接続であり、次世代XGBoostエンジン、編集可能プロンプト、マルチAI投票システムと組み合わされています。 初日から、Ariaは透明で進化するエコシステムとして設計されました：最初は直接GPT接続、次に自動化、そして戦略監査。 現在、V4において、Ariaは真の学習マシンとなります 。市場状況に適応し、リアルタイムで戦略を最適化し、外部の編集可能プロンプトでその知能を完全にカスタマイズできます。 60,000以上のライブ取引分析 、
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4 (8)
エキスパート
価格: 606$ -> 808$ 取扱説明書:  Manual ENEA mt5 – レジームスイッチング + GPT5 と隠れマルコフモデル (HMM) ENEA mt5 は、人工知能 ChatGPT-5 のパワーと隠れマルコフモデル (HMM) の精密な統計分析を組み合わせた、最先端の全自動取引アルゴリズムです。リアルタイムで市場を監視し、複雑で検出が難しい市場状態（レジーム）を特定し、現状に応じて取引戦略を動的に調整します。目的は明確です：市場のあらゆる局面 — トレンド、レンジ相場、高ボラティリティ — において、最適な取引ロジックを適用し、機会を最大限に活かしつつ、リスクを効果的に管理することです。 主な特徴: リアルタイムのレジーム検出 : トレンド、レンジ、ボラティリティ、安定期 市場レジームに応じた戦略の動的切替 AIモデル GPT5   (HMM) が過去データから教師なし学習 自動TPの有効化、SLの調整 M30 タイムフレームに対応し、 XAUUSD をベースに構築 隠れマルコフモデル (HMM) の仕組み 隠れマルコフモデル (HMM) は、金融市
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
エキスパート
AI MAP トレーディングシステム AI MAP トレーディングシステム AI MAPは、市場状況を分析し、アルゴリズムロジックに基づいて取引を実行するために設計された自動エキスパートアドバイザーです。このシステムは、手動介入なしで価格動向、出来高、市場センチメントを評価するための多層分析フレームワークを活用しています。 ライブモニタリング（+ 3ヶ月）    || チャットグループ    システムアーキテクチャ EAは、市場のさまざまな側面を処理するための専門的な処理モジュールを組み込んでいます： リアルタイムの価格動向と出来高分析 ニュースセンチメントと経済カレンダーの統合 テクニカル指標の合成 リスク評価とボラティリティ予測 サポートとレジスタンスのマッピング トレーディング戦略 このシステムは、アカウントの資産と現在の市場状況に基づいて取引サイズを自動的に調整することでポジションを管理します。リスクパラメータを維持するために、動的なストップロスメカニズムと利益確定戦略を採用しています。複数の分析モジュールが市場の方向性について一致した場合にのみ取引が実行されます。 主な機
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
エキスパート
AIQ バージョン 5.0 - 機関投資家アーキテクチャによる自律的インテリジェンス ルールベースの自動化から真の自律的インテリジェンスへの進化は、アルゴリズム取引の自然な進歩を表しています。機関投資家の定量デスクが10年以上前から探求してきたものが、実用的な実装として成熟しました。AIQ バージョン 5.0 はこの成熟を体現しています:洗練されたマルチモデルAI分析、独立した検証アーキテクチャ、そして広範な本番展開を通じて洗練された継続学習システム。 これはAI機能を追加した自動化ではありません。これは基礎から構築された自律的インテリジェンスであり、機関投資家のトレーディングデスクがどのように意思決定の検証を構造化し、運用の信頼性を管理し、適応学習システムを実装するかについての長年の研究に基づいています。バージョン 5.0 は、この開発アプローチの集大成を表しています。 バージョン 5.0 は、55以上の無料統合モデルを含む300以上のAIモデルへのアクセス、独立した検証を提供する二重のAIアナリストとリスクマネージャーの役割、ゼロダウンタイム運用を保証する自動フェイルオーバー付き
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
エキスパート
Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーはXAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力層
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
エキスパート
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
作者のその他のプロダクト
Order Block Box
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (3)
インディケータ
The Advanced Order Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to enhance technical analysis by identifying significant order blocks that sweep liquidity and create Fair Value Gaps (FVG) when pushing away. This indicator is ideal for traders who focus on institutional trading concepts and wish to incorporate advanced order flow and price action strategies into their trading routine. Overview Order Block Identification : An order block represents a price area where a substantial number of orders
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
SMC Candlestick Trader 5
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
エキスパート
75% Off until August 30, 2025. Asset: Gold TimeFrame: Any sample .set file for XAUUSD 1 Minute is in the comment section. You can view EA Live Performance on myfxbook . SMC Candlestick Trader for MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the any timeframe. It identifies 11 different candlestick patterns on higher timeframes (M15, M30 & H1) and executes only high-probability break of structure (BOS) or change of character (CHOCH) trades that are validated b
Session Price Range
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
This indicator visually highlights the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions on your chart using colored rectangles. It automatically calculates and displays the high, low, and price range (in pips) of each session for the most recent day. The session ranges are drawn for a configurable lookback period, allowing you to review session price action over multiple previous days. Key features include: Customizable session start and end times for Asian, London, and New York sessions. Colored se
FREE
Order Block FVG Box
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
The Order Block FVG Box indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed for discerning traders looking to identify and capitalize on high-probability trading opportunities. This indicator excels at pinpointing valid Order Blocks that are immediately followed by Fair Value Gaps (FVG), enhancing your trading strategy with precise visual cues. Key Features: Order Block Identification : Detects valid Order Blocks, which are significant areas where institutional buying or selling has occurred,
FREE
Rejection Block
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (1)
インディケータ
The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
FREE
Fair Value Gap Scanner
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
The Fair Value Gap Detector is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and draw rectangles on the chart wherever fair value gaps (FVGs) are detected. Fair value gaps occur when there is a significant disparity between the current price and the fair value of an asset. These gaps can provide valuable insights into potential trading opportunities, as they often indicate overbought or oversold conditions in the market. Key Features: FVG Detection: The indicator utilizes a proprietary algorith
FREE
Contraction And Expansion FVG 4
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (3)
インディケータ
The Contraction/Expansion Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool crafted to identify and signal the breakout of bullish and bearish contraction or expansion formations within financial markets. Utilizing advanced algorithmic calculations, this indicator assists traders in recognizing significant price movements that frequently accompany these formations, providing valuable insights for strategic trading decisions. Key Features: Contraction and Expansion Identification: The
FREE
Contraction And Expansion FVG
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115567 The Contraction/Expansion Breakout Lines with Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify and visualize breakouts at critical levels of contraction and expansion in financial markets. By incorporating Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), this indicator enhances traders' ability to gauge market sentiment and anticipate poten
FREE
Fair Value Gap Scanner 4
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
Fair Value Gap Scanner 4 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect fair value gaps (FVGs) in price action and display them as rectangles directly on the chart. This powerful tool empowers traders by providing visual representations of FVGs, enabling them to identify potential trading opportunities with ease and precision. With customizable parameters for color, width, and style, traders can tailor the indicator's appearance to suit their preferences and trading strategies. Key
FREE
Rejection Block 4
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 4 Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly referred to as rejection blocks. These patterns play a crucial role in market analysis as they often signify potential reversals or continuations in price movements. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator meticulously scans price data to identify instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typically feat
FREE
Rejection Candle
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116472 Introducing the Rejection Candle MT5 Indicator, a robust tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built to pinpoint potential reversals with precision, this indicator offers unparalleled insights into market sentiment shifts, empowering traders to seize profitable opportunities with confidence. Key Features: Advanced Rejection Candle Detection: Uncov
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies 11 candlestick patterns, filters them to generate trading signals which do not repaint. This signal are supposed to be high probability setups. It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models
FREE
Contraction And Expansion 4
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
The Contraction/Expansion Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool crafted to identify and signal the breakout of bullish and bearish contraction or expansion formations within financial markets. Utilizing advanced algorithmic calculations, this indicator assists traders in recognizing significant price movements that frequently accompany these formations, providing valuable insights for strategic trading decisions. Key Features: Contraction and Expansion Identification: The
FREE
Contraction And Expansion
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115564 The Contraction/Expansion Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool designed to identify and signal the breakout of bullish and bearish contraction or expansion formations in financial markets. Utilizing advanced algorithmic calculations, this indicator helps traders spot significant price movements that often accompany these formations, providing valuable insights for stra
FREE
Bos CHoCH 4
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify significant turning points in price movements on financial charts within the MetaTrader 4 platform. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the structure of price movement undergoes notable changes. These breakou
BoS CHoCH FVG
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator with Fair Value Gap (FVG) filter is a specialized tool designed to enhance trading strategies by pinpointing high-probability trading opportunities on price charts. By integrating the BoS and Change of Character concepts with the FVG formation, this indicator provides traders with a robust filtering mechanism to identify optimal entry and exit points. The indicator identifies instances where the structure of price movements is disrup
Swing Points 4
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
Swing Points Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The **Swing Points Indicator** is a custom-built technical tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), primarily used for identifying crucial reversal points in price action. By plotting swing highs and swing lows, it highlights potential trend reversals, making it a valuable tool for traders relying on price action analysis. This indicator helps traders anticipate changes in market direction by visually marking significant turning points on the chart. Main F
BoS CHoCH Indicator
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115445 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify key turning points in price movements on financial charts. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the stru
BoS CHoCH FVG Indicator
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
YouTube Channel:   https://www.youtube.com/@trenddaytrader FREE EA   for   GOLD , Anticipation   can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123143 The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115476 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator with Fair Value Gap (FVG) filter is a specialized tool designed to enhance trading strategies by pinpointing high-probability trading opportunities on price charts. By
Rejection Block Trader
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
エキスパート
Timeframe : H1 Only. Symbol : XAUUSD Check the comment section for the .set file dated 18th Jan, 2025 Introducing the "Rejection Block EA," a specialized trading solution meticulously crafted for ding GOLD (XAU/USD) with unparalleled precision and efficiency on the 1 timeframe. This expert advisor leverages the power of rejection candle blocks identified on both the H1 timeframe, providing traders with strategic entry and exit points to capitalize on GOLD's unique market dynamics. Key Features
ICT Kill Zone Trader
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
エキスパート
YouTube Channel:   https://www.youtube.com/@trenddaytrader FREE EA   for   GOLD ,   M1 Gold  Trader   can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120543 TimeFrame: 1 minute ONLY .set file in the comment section. This EA is far from perfect.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plNN9n7nrxc Overview: This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is designed to automatically identify and trade the high-probability setups that occur during the ICT Kill Zones. Harnessing the market
Swing Points
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
Swing Points Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The **Swing Points Indicator** is a custom-built technical tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), primarily used for identifying crucial reversal points in price action. By plotting swing highs and swing lows, it highlights potential trend reversals, making it a valuable tool for traders relying on price action analysis. This indicator helps traders anticipate changes in market direction by visually marking significant turning points on the chart. Main F
Session Liquidity Sweeper
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
エキスパート
Free to Use until March 1, 2025. $4,000 Afterwards  Timeframe: M15 Trading Pair: GBPUSD . set file in the comment section The Session Liquidity Sweeper EA is a powerful and innovative expert advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that capitalizes on liquidity sweeps and breakouts of key trading sessions: Asian, London, and New York . This EA identifies liquidity zones created during these sessions and executes trades when price action sweeps or breaks through these levels, leveraging insti
Session Liquidity Sweeper EurUsd Edition
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
エキスパート
Free to Use   until March 1, 2025. $4,000 Afterwards  Timeframe:   M5 or M15 Trading Pair:  EURUSD . set   file in the comment section The   Session Liquidity Sweeper EA   is a powerful and innovative expert advisor (EA) designed for   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   that capitalizes on liquidity sweeps and breakouts of key trading sessions:   Asian, London, and New York . This EA identifies liquidity zones created during these sessions and executes trades when price action sweeps or breaks through these l
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信