RoyaleXAUV6

🎯 PROFESSIONAL MULTI-TIMEFRAME TRADING SYSTEM WITH ADVANCED POSITION MANAGEMENT
Transform your trading with this sophisticated Expert Advisor that combines institutional-grade multi-timeframe analysis with intelligent position management technology.
⭐ Key Features & Benefits
✅ Multi-Timeframe Confluence System
-
Analyzes up to 3 timeframes simultaneously for high-probability entries.
-
Ensures alignment across multiple time horizons before executing trades.
-
Filters out false signals by requiring confirmation from higher timeframes.
-
Customizable timeframe selection to match your trading style.
✅ Advanced Position Management
-
Intelligent grid-based position scaling with customizable parameters.
-
Automatic position size adjustment using proven mathematical progression.
-
Maximum position limits to control exposure and risk.
-
Unified stop-loss management across all positions for optimal risk control.
✅ Sophisticated Risk Management
-
Grouped position management – all positions managed as a single unit.
-
Dynamic stop-loss and take-profit based on weighted average entry.
-
Protects capital by closing all positions if group stop-loss is hit.
-
Ensures profitability by managing positions collectively, not individually.
✅ Professional Trading Features
-
Built-in momentum oscillator for market extremes detection.
-
Customizable overbought/oversold levels for different market conditions.
-
Flexible parameter settings for both conservative and aggressive traders.
-
Clean, efficient code with minimal CPU usage.
💡 What Makes This EA Special?
Unlike simple single-entry EAs, RoyaleXAU employs institutional-level position building techniques:
-
Smart Entry System – waits for perfect alignment across multiple timeframes.
-
Position Scaling – builds positions strategically during favorable conditions.
-
Unified Management – treats multiple positions as a single strategic trade.
-
Mathematical Edge – uses proven position sizing algorithms for optimal results.
📊 Perfect For
-
Traders seeking consistent, systematic approach.
-
Those who understand the power of position scaling strategies.
-
Investors looking for hands-free automated trading.
-
Both beginners (default settings) and advanced traders (fully customizable).
-
All trading styles: Scalping
⚙️ Customizable Parameters
Market Analysis Settings
-
Oscillator periods and sensitivity levels
-
Overbought/Oversold thresholds
-
Price field selection (Close/Close or Low/High)
-
Smoothing parameters
Timeframe Configuration
-
Choose any 2-3 timeframes for analysis
-
Option to require 2 or 3 timeframe confirmation
-
Works on all timeframes M1 → Monthly
Position Management
-
Initial position size
-
Position scaling multiplier
-
Distance between positions
-
Maximum position limit
Risk Parameters
-
Stop-loss distance (points)
-
Take-profit distance (points)
-
Maximum simultaneous positions
-
Magic number for trade identification
🛡️ Safety Features
-
Never risks more than your predetermined stop-loss
-
Built-in position limits prevent overexposure
-
Automatic parameter validation on startup
-
Clear logging of all trading decisions
-
Compatible with all broker types and account sizes
📈 Recommended Settings
-
Minimum deposit: $500 (0.01 lot size)
-
Recommended pairs: Major Forex pairs, Gold, Indices
-
Works on all timeframes but optimized for M5 → H1
-
VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation
🎁 What You Get
-
Fully automated EA (attach to chart and go!)
-
Detailed user manual with optimization tips
-
Recommended settings for different market conditions
-
Free updates and improvements
-
Professional support for setup and questions
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account first and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
