RoyaleXAUV6

RoyaleXAU Scalper – Best Script of 2025

Swing System Added

Real-Time Money Printer – 88.81% Win Rate
Highest Win Rate on MQL5!

Support: T.me/royalexau

🎯 PROFESSIONAL MULTI-TIMEFRAME TRADING SYSTEM WITH ADVANCED POSITION MANAGEMENT

Transform your trading with this sophisticated Expert Advisor that combines institutional-grade multi-timeframe analysis with intelligent position management technology.

⭐ Key Features & Benefits

✅ Multi-Timeframe Confluence System

  • Analyzes up to 3 timeframes simultaneously for high-probability entries.

  • Ensures alignment across multiple time horizons before executing trades.

  • Filters out false signals by requiring confirmation from higher timeframes.

  • Customizable timeframe selection to match your trading style.

✅ Advanced Position Management

  • Intelligent grid-based position scaling with customizable parameters.

  • Automatic position size adjustment using proven mathematical progression.

  • Maximum position limits to control exposure and risk.

  • Unified stop-loss management across all positions for optimal risk control.

✅ Sophisticated Risk Management

  • Grouped position management – all positions managed as a single unit.

  • Dynamic stop-loss and take-profit based on weighted average entry.

  • Protects capital by closing all positions if group stop-loss is hit.

  • Ensures profitability by managing positions collectively, not individually.

✅ Professional Trading Features

  • Built-in momentum oscillator for market extremes detection.

  • Customizable overbought/oversold levels for different market conditions.

  • Flexible parameter settings for both conservative and aggressive traders.

  • Clean, efficient code with minimal CPU usage.

💡 What Makes This EA Special?

Unlike simple single-entry EAs, RoyaleXAU employs institutional-level position building techniques:

  1. Smart Entry System – waits for perfect alignment across multiple timeframes.

  2. Position Scaling – builds positions strategically during favorable conditions.

  3. Unified Management – treats multiple positions as a single strategic trade.

  4. Mathematical Edge – uses proven position sizing algorithms for optimal results.

📊 Perfect For

  • Traders seeking consistent, systematic approach.

  • Those who understand the power of position scaling strategies.

  • Investors looking for hands-free automated trading.

  • Both beginners (default settings) and advanced traders (fully customizable).

  • All trading styles: Scalping

    ⚙️ Customizable Parameters

    Market Analysis Settings

    • Oscillator periods and sensitivity levels

    • Overbought/Oversold thresholds

    • Price field selection (Close/Close or Low/High)

    • Smoothing parameters

    Timeframe Configuration

    • Choose any 2-3 timeframes for analysis

    • Option to require 2 or 3 timeframe confirmation

    • Works on all timeframes M1 → Monthly

    Position Management

    • Initial position size

    • Position scaling multiplier

    • Distance between positions

    • Maximum position limit

    Risk Parameters

    • Stop-loss distance (points)

    • Take-profit distance (points)

    • Maximum simultaneous positions

    • Magic number for trade identification

    🛡️ Safety Features

    • Never risks more than your predetermined stop-loss

    • Built-in position limits prevent overexposure

    • Automatic parameter validation on startup

    • Clear logging of all trading decisions

    • Compatible with all broker types and account sizes

    📈 Recommended Settings

    • Minimum deposit: $500 (0.01 lot size)

    • Recommended pairs: Major Forex pairs, Gold, Indices

    • Works on all timeframes but optimized for M5 → H1

    • VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

    💬 What Traders Are Saying

    • “The multi-timeframe confirmation has drastically reduced false entries.”

    • “Position scaling during drawdowns turned losing trades into winners.”

    • “Finally, an EA that manages risk properly with grouped positions.”

    • “The customization options let me adapt it perfectly to my trading style.”

    🎁 What You Get

    • Fully automated EA (attach to chart and go!)

    • Detailed user manual with optimization tips

    • Recommended settings for different market conditions

    • Free updates and improvements

    • Professional support for setup and questions

    ⚡ Take Action Now!

    Stop missing profitable trades due to poor timing or emotional decisions. Let RoyaleXAU Scalper handle your trading with mathematical precision and proven position management techniques.

    ⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

    Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account first and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

    Version: 2.00 | Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Support: T.me/Royale_support

