RoyaleXAUV6
- Experts
- Mustafa Alayan
- 버전: 26.5
- 업데이트됨: 25 12월 2025
- 활성화: 10
RoyaleXAU Scalper Best Script of 2025
Swing System Added
Real Time Money Printer 88.81 Win Rate
Highest Win Rate on MQL
PROFESSIONAL MULTI TIMEFRAME TRADING SYSTEM WITH ADVANCED POSITION MANAGEMENT
Transform your trading with this sophisticated Expert Advisor that combines institutional grade multi timeframe analysis with intelligent position management technology.
Key Features Benefits
Multi Timeframe Confluence System
Analyzes up to 3 timeframes simultaneously for high probability entries.
Ensures alignment across multiple time horizons before executing trades.
Filters out false signals by requiring confirmation from higher timeframes.
Customizable timeframe selection to match your trading style.
Advanced Position Management
Intelligent grid based position scaling with customizable parameters.
Automatic position size adjustment using proven mathematical progression.
Maximum position limits to control exposure and risk.
Unified stop loss management across all positions for optimal risk control.
Sophisticated Risk Management
Grouped position management all positions managed as a single unit.
Dynamic stop loss and take profit based on weighted average entry.
Protects capital by closing all positions if group stop loss is hit.
Ensures profitability by managing positions collectively not individually.
Professional Trading Features
Built in momentum oscillator for market extremes detection.
Customizable overbought oversold levels for different market conditions.
Flexible parameter settings for both conservative and aggressive traders.
Clean efficient code with minimal CPU usage.
What Makes This EA Special
Unlike simple single entry EAs RoyaleXAU employs institutional level position building techniques
Smart Entry System waits for perfect alignment across multiple timeframes.
Position Scaling builds positions strategically during favorable conditions.
Unified Management treats multiple positions as a single strategic trade.
Mathematical Edge uses proven position sizing algorithms for optimal results.
Perfect For
Traders seeking consistent systematic approach.
Those who understand the power of position scaling strategies.
Investors looking for hands free automated trading.
Both beginners default settings and advanced traders fully customizable.
All trading styles Scalping
Customizable Parameters
Market Analysis Settings
Oscillator periods and sensitivity levels
Overbought Oversold thresholds
Price field selection Close Close or Low High
Smoothing parameters
Timeframe Configuration
Choose any 2 3 timeframes for analysis
Option to require 2 or 3 timeframe confirmation
Works on all timeframes M1 Monthly
Position Management
Initial position size
Position scaling multiplier
Distance between positions
Maximum position limit
Risk Parameters
Stop loss distance points
Take profit distance points
Maximum simultaneous positions
Magic number for trade identification
Safety Features
Never risks more than your predetermined stop loss
Built in position limits prevent overexposure
Automatic parameter validation on startup
Clear logging of all trading decisions
Compatible with all broker types and account sizes
Recommended Settings
Minimum deposit 500 0.01 lot size
Recommended pairs Major Forex pairs Gold Indices
Works on all timeframes but optimized for M5 H1
VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24 5 operation
What Traders Are Saying
The multi timeframe confirmation has drastically reduced false entries.
Position scaling during drawdowns turned losing trades into winners.
Finally an EA that manages risk properly with grouped positions.
The customization options let me adapt it perfectly to my trading style.
What You Get
Fully automated EA attach to chart and go
Detailed user manual with optimization tips
Recommended settings for different market conditions
Free updates and improvements
Professional support for setup and questions
Take Action Now
Stop missing profitable trades due to poor timing or emotional decisions. Let RoyaleXAU Scalper handle your trading with mathematical precision and proven position management techniques.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account first and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
