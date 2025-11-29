RoyaleXAUV6

Those who understand the power of position scaling strategies .

Investors looking for hands-free automated trading .

Both beginners (default settings) and advanced traders (fully customizable).

All trading styles: Scalping





⚙️ Customizable Parameters

Market Analysis Settings

Oscillator periods and sensitivity levels

Overbought/Oversold thresholds

Price field selection ( Close/Close or Low/High )

Smoothing parameters

Timeframe Configuration

Choose any 2-3 timeframes for analysis

Option to require 2 or 3 timeframe confirmation

Works on all timeframes M1 → Monthly

Position Management

Initial position size

Position scaling multiplier

Distance between positions

Maximum position limit

Risk Parameters

Stop-loss distance (points)

Take-profit distance (points)

Maximum simultaneous positions

Magic number for trade identification

🛡️ Safety Features

Never risks more than your predetermined stop-loss

Built-in position limits prevent overexposure

Automatic parameter validation on startup

Clear logging of all trading decisions

Compatible with all broker types and account sizes

📈 Recommended Settings

Minimum deposit: $500 (0.01 lot size)

Recommended pairs: Major Forex pairs, Gold, Indices

Works on all timeframes but optimized for M5 → H1

VPS recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

💬 What Traders Are Saying

“The multi-timeframe confirmation has drastically reduced false entries.”

“Position scaling during drawdowns turned losing trades into winners.”

“Finally, an EA that manages risk properly with grouped positions.”

“The customization options let me adapt it perfectly to my trading style.”

🎁 What You Get

Fully automated EA (attach to chart and go!)

Detailed user manual with optimization tips

Recommended settings for different market conditions

Free updates and improvements

Professional support for setup and questions

⚡ Take Action Now!

Stop missing profitable trades due to poor timing or emotional decisions. Let RoyaleXAU Scalper handle your trading with mathematical precision and proven position management techniques.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account first and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Version: 2.00 | Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Support: T.me/Royale_support